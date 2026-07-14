Sex Work In Ghana: The Hidden Economy In Plain Sight

Sex workers

ACCRA – As night falls in Ghana's major cities, another economy comes to life. Along busy streets, in entertainment districts, around transport terminals, and in some hotels and bars, thousands of people engage in sex work as a means of survival.

Although widely visible, the industry remains largely hidden in public discourse. It exists in a complex legal and social environment where moral concerns, economic hardship, public health, and human rights intersect. Rather than disappearing, sex work has become an enduring feature of urban life, raising important questions about how Ghana should respond.

Research by international organizations and local civil society groups indicates that there is no single profile of a sex worker in Ghana. Many are women between the ages of 18 and 35 who migrate from rural communities in search of employment. Others include single mothers, unemployed youth, students struggling to pay school fees, and individuals facing financial hardship. There are also male sex workers and transgender persons, although reliable national data on their numbers remain limited.

Poverty and unemployment continue to be among the strongest drivers of entry into sex work. Ghana's high youth unemployment rate, rising cost of living, and limited access to formal employment have left many vulnerable people searching for alternative sources of income. Some enter the trade voluntarily, while others are coerced through trafficking, deception, or exploitation. Human rights organizations emphasize the importance of distinguishing between consensual adult sex work and human trafficking, which is a serious criminal offence under Ghanaian law.

Operating outside formal legal and social protection exposes sex workers to numerous risks. Health experts warn that stigma and fear of discrimination discourage many from seeking regular healthcare, including HIV testing, treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and reproductive health services. According to UNAIDS and the Ghana AIDS Commission, expanding access to prevention and treatment services among key populations, including sex workers, is essential to reducing new HIV infections nationwide.

Violence also remains a significant concern. Reports from advocacy organizations indicate that some sex workers experience assault, robbery, sexual violence, and extortion, often with limited access to justice because of fear of arrest or social stigma. Many also face discrimination when seeking housing, banking services, education for their children, or alternative employment.

Ghana's legal framework adds another layer of complexity. While the law does not specifically criminalize the act of exchanging sex for money, related offences—including soliciting in public, operating brothels, and living on the earnings of prostitution—are prohibited under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). This legal ambiguity leaves many vulnerable to harassment while offering few avenues for protection.

Public health experts argue that ignoring the existence of sex work does not eliminate it. Instead, it pushes the trade further underground, making outreach, disease prevention, and support services more difficult. Organizations such as the Ghana AIDS Commission, the West Africa Program to Combat AIDS and STI (WAPCAS), and other community-based groups have implemented programmes that provide HIV testing, condoms, counselling, and health education for vulnerable populations. Evidence from global public health research suggests that such interventions help reduce the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections among both sex workers and the wider population.

Beyond health considerations, sex work contributes to the informal economy. Income earned often supports families and circulates through sectors such as transportation, food services, accommodation, clothing, beauty services, and small businesses. However, the absence of regulation also creates opportunities for criminal exploitation, human trafficking, and abuse.

Debate over the appropriate policy response remains deeply divided. Some advocate maintaining existing laws, arguing that stronger enforcement reflects Ghana's cultural, religious, and moral values. Others support decriminalization, believing that removing criminal penalties would improve access to healthcare, legal protection, and social services while reducing violence. A third perspective proposes a regulated framework involving licensing and health oversight, similar to systems adopted in some countries. However, such proposals remain controversial and have attracted little political support in Ghana.

Many public health specialists and civil society organizations instead promote a harm-reduction approach. This focuses on expanding healthcare access, preventing exploitation and trafficking, protecting individuals from violence, and creating education, skills training, and employment opportunities that enable those wishing to leave sex work to do so.

Ultimately, sex work in Ghana reflects broader social and economic challenges rather than a single moral question. Poverty, inequality, migration, unemployment, limited educational opportunities, and gender disparities all contribute to its persistence.

Addressing the issue requires evidence-based policymaking that respects Ghana's laws and cultural values while safeguarding public health, combating human trafficking, and protecting the dignity and human rights of every individual. Sustainable solutions will depend not only on law enforcement but also on reducing poverty, creating decent jobs, expanding social protection, and ensuring that vulnerable people have realistic alternatives.

As Ghana continues to pursue inclusive national development, the conversation on sex work should move beyond stigma toward practical policies that reduce harm, protect communities, and address the underlying conditions that leave many with few economic choices.