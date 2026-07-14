ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 14 Jul 2026 Feature Article

Macron's Bastille Day Warning: France Adds €36 Billion To Defence, Vows To Defend Freedom "Even At The Cost Of Blood"*

Macrons Bastille Day Warning: France Adds €36 Billion To Defence, Vows To Defend Freedom Even At The Cost Of Blood*

French President Emmanuel Macron used his traditional pre-Bastille Day address to the armed forces on Monday, July 13, 2026, to announce an additional 36 billion euros for France's defence budget over the next five years, framing the increase as essential preparation for a world he described as more dangerous than at any point since the end of the Second World War.

Delivered at the Hôtel de Brienne in Paris on the eve of the July 14 military parade, the speech combined a substantial rearmament commitment with some of Macron's starkest language yet on France and Europe's willingness to fight for the values it claims to defend.

The announcement
Macron told assembled military leaders that Europe is _"in the process of becoming a power"_ capable of defending itself, and used the occasion to unveil the 36 billion euro increase to France's multi-year military spending law, funding earmarked to expand ammunition stockpiles, improve operational readiness and further strengthen the country's overall military capabilities as part of what officials describe as Europe's largest rearmament drive in decades.

The addition builds on a defence budget trajectory that has already seen Macron more than double French military spending since taking office in 2017, from roughly 32 billion euros annually to a target of 64 billion euros by 2027.

The message to the world
Central to the speech was a formulation Macron delivered deliberately, and which has since been quoted across international media: that France and Europe's message to the world is that peace remains the goal, that freedom and the rule of law are cherished, and that Europe stands ready to fight to defend them always, even at the cost of blood if necessary. Paying tribute to French soldiers killed and wounded in service, Macron said that price of blood has already been paid by French troops who died for France, and reaffirmed the nation's respect for those who lost their lives or were wounded in body or spirit.
The context: Ukraine, Russia and a shifting Europe

The speech came hours ahead of a summit of the Coalition of the Willing, the France-and-United-Kingdom-led grouping formed to coordinate military support for Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion, which brought together at least 25 heads of state, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks while increasing pressure on Moscow. The Kremlin dismissed the gathering dismissively, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing it as a coalition of warmongers rather than peacemakers.

Macron's rearmament rhetoric fits a broader European pattern following NATO members' June 2026 agreement in The Hague to raise core defence spending to 3.5 percent of GDP, a target several allies including Germany, Sweden and Norway have already committed to meeting within five years.

The domestic backdrop
The announcement lands at a politically difficult moment for Macron. Recent polling has put his approval rating at a historic low, with just over a fifth of French citizens expressing confidence in his ability to solve the country's problems, even as parliament approved the expanded 436 billion euro defence budget for the 2024-2030 period in early July.

Analysts at the Royal United Services Institute and elsewhere have cautioned that a significant share of the new funding will go toward closing existing gaps between the armed forces' stated needs and previously allocated budgets, rather than representing pure net expansion, with defence industry figures warning that meaningful capacity increases require the certainty of sustained orders over several years rather than a single year's boost.

Conclusion
Macron's Bastille Day eve address captures a France, and a wider Europe, attempting to reconcile a stated commitment to peace with an unmistakably harder military posture, driven by the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over the depth of American security commitments, and a broader NATO-wide push toward higher defence spending.

Whether the additional 36 billion euros translates into genuine new capability or simply catches up on years of deferred investment remains, as RUSI's analysts have noted, an open question that will only be answered as the funding is actually disbursed over the coming five years.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.Medical/ Science Communicator, Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.International Conflict Management and Peace [email protected]+233-555-275-880

References
" France's Macron calls for €36 billion increase in defence budget by 2030."_ France 24, January 2026. https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/business/20260115-macron-calls-for-%E2%82%AC36-billion-increase-in-defence-budget-by-2030

"Macron warns Putin France is ready to fight 'even at the cost of our blood'."_ London Business News, July 2026. https://londonlovesbusiness.com/macron-ready-to-fight-france-36bn-defence-ukraine/

" _Macron says Europe will defend freedom at all costs."_ Naharnet, July 2026. https://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/321234-macron-says-europe-will-defend-freedom-at-all-costs

" _Europe ready to defend 'freedom', 'at the cost of blood': Macron."_ Macau Business, July 2026. https://macaubusiness.com/europe-ready-to-defend-freedom-at-the-cost-of-blood-macron/

" _What to Make of Macron's Recent Defence Spending Commitments?"_ Royal United Services Institute, July 2025. https://my.rusi.org/resource/what-to-make-of-macrons-recent-defence-spending-commitments.html

" _In early July, the French Parliament finally approved an increase in the defense budget to 436 billion euros."_ Pravda France, July 2026. https://france.news-pravda.com/en/france/2026/07/03/103604.html

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1509 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1509)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye arrest: You looted and your reaction is that the tables will turn? – Kwaku Azar slams NPP Miracles Aboagye arrest: 'You looted and your reaction is that the tables will t...

5 hours ago

Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe

5 hours ago

NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers

5 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah Government seeks financial clearance to recruit 400 scientists – Armah Kofi-Buah

6 hours ago

YaNaa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace Ya‑Naa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace

7 hours ago

NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA

7 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'Neglecting grassroots dangerous' – GFL warns NDC, NPP

7 hours ago

No money, no vote — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency executive elections 'No money, no vote' — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency execu...

9 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 NAM1 files witness statements in Menzgold trial, seeks to rely on seven defence ...

9 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husbands detention by EOCO Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husband's detention by EOCO

Just in....
body-container-line