French President Emmanuel Macron used his traditional pre-Bastille Day address to the armed forces on Monday, July 13, 2026, to announce an additional 36 billion euros for France's defence budget over the next five years, framing the increase as essential preparation for a world he described as more dangerous than at any point since the end of the Second World War.

Delivered at the Hôtel de Brienne in Paris on the eve of the July 14 military parade, the speech combined a substantial rearmament commitment with some of Macron's starkest language yet on France and Europe's willingness to fight for the values it claims to defend.

The announcement

Macron told assembled military leaders that Europe is _"in the process of becoming a power"_ capable of defending itself, and used the occasion to unveil the 36 billion euro increase to France's multi-year military spending law, funding earmarked to expand ammunition stockpiles, improve operational readiness and further strengthen the country's overall military capabilities as part of what officials describe as Europe's largest rearmament drive in decades.

The addition builds on a defence budget trajectory that has already seen Macron more than double French military spending since taking office in 2017, from roughly 32 billion euros annually to a target of 64 billion euros by 2027.

The message to the world

Central to the speech was a formulation Macron delivered deliberately, and which has since been quoted across international media: that France and Europe's message to the world is that peace remains the goal, that freedom and the rule of law are cherished, and that Europe stands ready to fight to defend them always, even at the cost of blood if necessary. Paying tribute to French soldiers killed and wounded in service, Macron said that price of blood has already been paid by French troops who died for France, and reaffirmed the nation's respect for those who lost their lives or were wounded in body or spirit.

The context: Ukraine, Russia and a shifting Europe

The speech came hours ahead of a summit of the Coalition of the Willing, the France-and-United-Kingdom-led grouping formed to coordinate military support for Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion, which brought together at least 25 heads of state, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks while increasing pressure on Moscow. The Kremlin dismissed the gathering dismissively, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing it as a coalition of warmongers rather than peacemakers.

Macron's rearmament rhetoric fits a broader European pattern following NATO members' June 2026 agreement in The Hague to raise core defence spending to 3.5 percent of GDP, a target several allies including Germany, Sweden and Norway have already committed to meeting within five years.

The domestic backdrop

The announcement lands at a politically difficult moment for Macron. Recent polling has put his approval rating at a historic low, with just over a fifth of French citizens expressing confidence in his ability to solve the country's problems, even as parliament approved the expanded 436 billion euro defence budget for the 2024-2030 period in early July.

Analysts at the Royal United Services Institute and elsewhere have cautioned that a significant share of the new funding will go toward closing existing gaps between the armed forces' stated needs and previously allocated budgets, rather than representing pure net expansion, with defence industry figures warning that meaningful capacity increases require the certainty of sustained orders over several years rather than a single year's boost.

Conclusion

Macron's Bastille Day eve address captures a France, and a wider Europe, attempting to reconcile a stated commitment to peace with an unmistakably harder military posture, driven by the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over the depth of American security commitments, and a broader NATO-wide push toward higher defence spending.

Whether the additional 36 billion euros translates into genuine new capability or simply catches up on years of deferred investment remains, as RUSI's analysts have noted, an open question that will only be answered as the funding is actually disbursed over the coming five years.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.Medical/ Science Communicator, Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.International Conflict Management and Peace [email protected]+233-555-275-880

References

" France's Macron calls for €36 billion increase in defence budget by 2030."_ France 24, January 2026. https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/business/20260115-macron-calls-for-%E2%82%AC36-billion-increase-in-defence-budget-by-2030

"Macron warns Putin France is ready to fight 'even at the cost of our blood'."_ London Business News, July 2026. https://londonlovesbusiness.com/macron-ready-to-fight-france-36bn-defence-ukraine/

" _Macron says Europe will defend freedom at all costs."_ Naharnet, July 2026. https://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/321234-macron-says-europe-will-defend-freedom-at-all-costs

" _Europe ready to defend 'freedom', 'at the cost of blood': Macron."_ Macau Business, July 2026. https://macaubusiness.com/europe-ready-to-defend-freedom-at-the-cost-of-blood-macron/

" _What to Make of Macron's Recent Defence Spending Commitments?"_ Royal United Services Institute, July 2025. https://my.rusi.org/resource/what-to-make-of-macrons-recent-defence-spending-commitments.html

" _In early July, the French Parliament finally approved an increase in the defense budget to 436 billion euros."_ Pravda France, July 2026. https://france.news-pravda.com/en/france/2026/07/03/103604.html