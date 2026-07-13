The tale of two different types of thieves

There was once a village called Airegin. Outsiders joked that if a goat strayed into the village at dawn, by sunset it would have been stolen, slaughtered and shared among families who would swear they knew nothing about its disappearance. Theft was not merely a crime in Airegin, it had become a culture, a language and, for many, an occupation handed from one generation to another. But not every thief in Airegin was cut from the same cloth. There were the hungry young men who sneaked into neighbouring farms under the cover of darkness to uproot cassava, harvest yams, cut bunches of plantain and pluck maize. They stole because empty stomachs made morality a luxury. They convinced themselves that the farmer would recover from the loss while they would survive another day.

Then there were the professional criminals. They graduated from stealing crops to stealing motorcycles, cars and livestock. Soon they discovered that human beings were more profitable than machines. Kidnapping became the fastest route to wealth. Travellers disappeared on lonely highways. Traders were snatched from their shops. Civil servants were taken from their offices. Wealthy families barricaded themselves behind walls and security guards, only to discover that walls did not frighten determined criminals. As the ransom economy flourished, greed erased every remaining boundary. Students on their way to school became targets. Entire classrooms vanished overnight. Universities were invaded. The most horrifying chapter came when children barely old enough to recite the alphabet were abducted from kindergartens and primary schools. Their crying echoed through forests while desperate parents sold land, livestock and family heirlooms to buy back their own children.

The elders of Airegin held meetings after meetings. They poured libation, consulted oracles, prayed in churches and mosques, invited security agents and imposed community sanctions. Nothing worked. The criminals multiplied faster than the solutions. Honest people became the most vulnerable because they possessed neither the ruthlessness of the thieves nor the protection that money could buy. Gradually, a poisonous saying spread through the village like wildfire: if you cannot beat them, join them.

Young boys who once dreamed of becoming teachers began dreaming of becoming kidnappers. Parents who once rebuked stolen money started asking fewer questions whenever their sons returned home driving expensive vehicles. Weddings became exhibitions of unexplained wealth. The successful criminal became the new community hero while honest labour attracted ridicule. Yet beneath the appearance of unity among the thieves lay a sharp philosophical division.

There were those who believed that fortune belonged only to men willing to wager their lives. Death was merely another occupational hazard. To them, hesitation was weakness. They carried military-grade weapons, attacked police formations, eliminated witnesses and killed anyone who stood between them and wealth. They lived by a frightening creed: better to die rich than live poor.

The second group thought differently. They accepted theft as their chosen trade but drew a line at murder. They would threaten, abduct and intimidate, but they refused to kill. Their argument was simple. A dead victim could never forgive; a murderer rarely escaped the hangman forever. Prison, they reasoned, was preferable to the gallows. Better to live behind bars than die before a firing squad or the executioner's rope.

The debate between the two camps was constant. The extremists laughed at the cautious thieves. "Fear has made you poor," they mocked. The cautious thieves laughed back. "Your courage will bury you."

Time would eventually settle the argument.

Among the extremists was a robber known across several states simply as Cobra. Fear preceded him wherever he operated. Banks closed early whenever rumours spread that his gang had entered town. Security checkpoints became battlegrounds. Cobra believed every police officer was an obstacle to be removed.

One rainy evening, his gang attacked a bullion van on the outskirts of a commercial city. The robbery was swift until a police patrol responded. Instead of fleeing, Cobra ordered his men to engage the officers. Gunfire erupted. When the smoke cleared, several policemen lay dead while others were critically wounded.

The village erupted in outrage. Unlike previous robberies where frightened witnesses kept silent, this time forensic evidence, surveillance footage and surviving officers linked Cobra and members of his gang directly to the killings. After months on the run, they were arrested. The trial lasted many months. Witnesses testified. Ballistic experts matched weapons to bullets recovered from the dead officers. Families of the slain policemen packed the courtroom throughout the proceedings.

When judgment day arrived, the courtroom fell silent. The judge described the murders as deliberate, cold-blooded and without provocation. Robbery alone carried severe punishment, but murder elevated the offence beyond ordinary criminality. Cobra and his accomplices were sentenced to death. The fearless robber who had boasted that death meant nothing suddenly discovered that every condemned prisoner desperately counts tomorrow. Appeals delayed the inevitable, but they could not erase the sentence. The philosophy of fighting to die had finally delivered exactly what it promised.

In another prison block sat another son of Airegin whose journey had begun differently. His name was Jacob. He, too, had been a thief. He had participated in robberies and burglaries. He had threatened victims with guns and knives. He had frightened countless people. But he carried one rule that his companions often mocked. "No blood shed." Whenever a robbery threatened to become violent, Jacob insisted they withdraw. More than once he abandoned loot because someone in the gang wanted to shoot. His refusal earned him the nickname "Pastor" long before he ever opened a Bible.

Eventually he was arrested after a robbery in which no one was killed. He admitted his involvement. The court convicted him and sentenced him to ten years' imprisonment. Many thought his life had ended. Ironically, prison became the place where it truly began.

At first he struggled like every new inmate. The loss of freedom suffocated him. Nights were long. Regret became his closest companion. Yet prison also introduced him to opportunities he had never imagined outside its walls. He enrolled in literacy classes. He attended lectures organised within the correctional facility. He prepared for the General Certificate of Education examinations and passed them. That achievement awakened a hunger that crime had never satisfied. Education replaced robbery as his new ambition.

He subsequently enrolled with the Open University, studying Theology through distance learning. Books gradually replaced weapons. Class notes took the place of criminal plans. Scripture challenged the beliefs that had justified his former life. Years passed. The inmate who had entered prison as a convicted thief emerged as one of its most respected residents.

Following his graduation, he was ordained for ministry. For the final two years of his sentence, prison authorities entrusted him with serving as the Prison Chaplain. He counselled inmates awaiting trial. He comforted prisoners who had lost hope. He visited the sick. He officiated at worship services. He encouraged education among inmates who had never entered a classroom before prison. Some prisoners dismissed his transformation as convenience. Others saw something genuine.

The warders noticed that quarrels reduced after his counselling sessions. Men who once sharpened metal objects for violence now queued to borrow books from the prison library. Not everyone changed, but enough did to convince observers that redemption, though uncommon, remained possible.

When Jacob eventually completed his sentence, no crowds waited outside the prison gates. Freedom itself was his greatest possession. He refused to hide from his past.

Instead, he spoke about it everywhere he went. With modest savings and support from well-wishers, he founded Believers Bible Church. The name reflected his conviction that belief must produce transformation, not merely religious vocabulary.

Sunday after Sunday he recounted the story of the frightened young thief who discovered hope inside prison walls. He never glorified crime. Neither did he pretend that repentance erased the pain he had caused. Rather, he insisted that while consequences remain, grace can redirect a life. His sincerity attracted listeners. The congregation grew from a handful meeting beneath a temporary shelter into a thriving church. Invitations came from cities and villages. Conferences welcomed him as a speaker. Radio and television stations sought interviews. Books followed. Financial prosperity accompanied his expanding ministry, but unlike the stolen wealth of his former years, this prosperity carried neither fear nor pursuit.

He travelled widely preaching that the greatest prison is not built of concrete but of choices. Whenever journalists asked whether prison had destroyed him, he smiled. "It saved me." The contrasting stories of Cobra and Jacob travelled through Airegin until they became modern folklore.

Parents used them to teach children. Teachers discussed them in classrooms. Community leaders cited them during public meetings. The comparison was unavoidable. Both men began as thieves. Both wanted wealth. Both broke the law. But one believed that every obstacle deserved a bullet. The other, despite his criminality, refused to cross the irreversible line of taking human life.

One reached for riches by embracing death. The other accepted punishment because he still valued life. One ended as a condemned man remembered for bloodshed. The other emerged from prison transformed, becoming a shepherd to people searching for hope. Their stories expose a truth often forgotten in societies intoxicated by quick wealth.

The obsession with making money at any cost eventually demands a cost greater than money. Violence promises speed but usually shortens both opportunity and life itself. Every society that begins to celebrate ruthless wealth soon discovers that the violence used against strangers eventually returns home.

Equally important is the reminder that preserving life preserves possibility. A living person can repent, learn, apologise, rebuild relationships and contribute positively to society. A dead criminal has exhausted every opportunity for change. A murderer who dies under lawful punishment leaves behind only grief, while the offender who lives long enough to confront his failures may yet become a source of healing. This is not an argument that crime should be excused because transformation is possible. Justice remains essential. Victims deserve protection, and offenders must answer for their actions. Jacob still served ten years because wrongdoing carries consequences. Redemption does not cancel responsibility, it gives responsibility a future.

The tragedy of Airegin was therefore not merely that it produced thieves. Every society, at different times, wrestles with crime. Its deeper tragedy was allowing criminal success to become an aspiration. Once people began admiring stolen wealth more than honest labour, they unknowingly trained the next generation to pursue destruction dressed as achievement. Yet, the future of the village did not just depend on arresting thieves but on changing what it celebrated.

For every Cobra who believes glory lies in fighting to die for wealth, society must elevate examples proving that life itself is worth protecting. Wealth acquired without conscience is temporary. Character built through repentance and honest endeavour endures far longer than stolen fortunes. Perhaps that is the enduring lesson from Airegin. There are indeed two classes of people who chase wealth through wrongdoing. One fights recklessly, convinced that dying for riches is bravery. The other, though equally misguided at first, still leaves room for conscience, consequence and ultimate transformation. History remembers both. One as a warning. The other as a possibility.