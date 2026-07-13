DVLA opens new Salaga office, boosting access to licensing services

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has officially commissioned a new office in Salaga in the Savannah Region, marking a major step toward improving access to driver licensing and vehicle registration services for residents of the East Gonja Municipality and surrounding communities.

The commissioning ceremony brought together traditional authorities, government officials, religious leaders, opinion leaders, and members of the public to celebrate the expansion of the DVLA’s presence in the area.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive of the DVLA, Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the establishment of the Salaga office forms part of the Authority’s commitment to decentralising its operations and bringing essential services closer to the people. He assured residents that the new office is fully equipped to deliver efficient, reliable, and customer-focused services.

Mr. Kotey urged motorists and vehicle owners to comply with licensing and vehicle registration regulations, stressing that the new office would make it easier for residents to access DVLA services without travelling long distances.

The Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Bismark Haruna Banbage, who served as the Special Guest of Honour, described the commissioning as a significant milestone for the municipality. He commended the government and the DVLA for responding to the needs of the people by establishing the office in Salaga.

He expressed confidence that the facility would improve access to essential public services, enhance road safety compliance, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the area.

The Paramount Chief also encouraged residents to patronise the services of the office and urged the DVLA to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and customer service. He further appealed for more development projects to be extended to the municipality.

The Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Hon. Hajia Zuweira Mohammed Ibrahimah, welcomed the commissioning of the office, noting that it would spare residents the inconvenience and cost of travelling to other towns to access DVLA services. She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting initiatives that promote development and improve public service delivery in the constituency.

The Municipal Chief Executive for East Gonja, Hon. Yazid Kasim Rabiu, described the new office as a major boost to the municipality’s development agenda. According to him, the facility will not only enhance service delivery but also stimulate local economic activity, improve compliance with road traffic regulations, and strengthen road safety within the municipality.

Islamic clerics, led by respected Imams, as well as opinion leaders from the municipality, also attended the ceremony. They welcomed the establishment of the DVLA office, offered prayers for its success, and expressed optimism that the facility would enhance service delivery, promote road safety, and contribute to the overall development of Salaga and its neighbouring communities.

The commissioning of the Salaga DVLA office is expected to significantly improve access to licensing and vehicle registration services while supporting the government’s broader agenda of decentralising public services and promoting development across the country.