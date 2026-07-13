“I will rate our Navrongo Central MP 4 out of 10 in terms of performance” — NPP Chairman Solomon Navanse

The newly elected Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Navrongo Central, Hon. Solomon Navanse Kwovia, has rated the performance of the Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Hon. Simon Aworigo, at 4 out of 10, arguing that the lawmaker has fallen short of the expectations of the people.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Navanse expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the MP’s inability to adequately address some of the constituency’s pressing development challenges.

According to him, the current MP’s performance compares unfavourably with that of previous Members of Parliament who represented the constituency, as well as some MPs in neighbouring constituencies who, in his view, have delivered more visible development projects and interventions.

Mr. Navanse cited the poor state of roads across the constituency, abandoned development projects, rising unemployment among the youth, and other socio-economic challenges as key reasons for his assessment.

“If I am to assess the performance of our Member of Parliament, I will rate him 4 out of 10. The expectations of the people are high, but many residents are still waiting to see significant improvements in areas such as roads, job creation, and the completion of stalled projects,” he said.

The newly elected chairman stressed that the people of Navrongo Central deserve stronger representation and more responsive leadership capable of attracting development and addressing the everyday concerns of constituents.

Looking ahead, Mr. Navanse pledged to work closely with party executives at the constituency, regional, and national levels to ensure that more opportunities and development initiatives are brought to the constituency.

He said empowering the youth through employment opportunities and improving infrastructure would remain among his priorities.

He also used the opportunity to call for unity within the party following the internal elections.

According to him, healing divisions and bringing together all aspirants who contested and lost their bids is essential to strengthening the party ahead of the next general election.

“Unity is my number one priority. The election is over, and now it is time for all of us to work together as one family. Every aspirant has something valuable to contribute, and I will engage everyone so we can build a stronger party,” Navanse added.

Mr. Navanse appealed to party members to put aside their differences and rally behind the newly elected executives to position the NPP for electoral success in Navrongo Central.

He expressed confidence that with unity, commitment, and effective grassroots mobilisation, the party could reclaim the constituency in the next general election, while assuring supporters that he would provide inclusive leadership and remain accessible to all members.