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Mon, 13 Jul 2026 NPP

Chairman COKA to cut sod for Ashanti NPP multipurpose office complex within 100 days in office

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Chairman COKA to cut sod for Ashanti NPP multipurpose office complex within 100 days in office

Aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party NPP, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Asanteman COKA, says he will lead the construction of a multipurpose office complex for the party when elected to lead the region.

According to him, a parcel of land has already been secured with plans far advanced for construction to begin immediately.

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Cash on OTEC FM’s Afternoon Political show, Dwabrem, on Monday, Asanteman COKA pledged to cut sod for the project within his first 100 days in office.

"I have secured a land; in fact it was donated by someone who has the party at heart. All documents are in my possession, ready to develop it into a multipurpose office," he said.

"We will cut sod for this project in the first 100 days in office and ensure the office is completed on time," he added.

He noted that the NPP as a party deserves a befitting office complex in the Ashanti Region, and delivering such an office is one of his top priorities.

Asanteman COKA called on party members to rally behind him, lead a united front, and work together to make the NPP attractive again in the region ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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