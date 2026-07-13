Funding Is Not the First Step: Why Communities Must Own Climate Action

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, yet one of the greatest obstacles to climate action is not always a lack of funding. Sometimes, it is a lack of ownership.

Across many communities, there is a growing belief that meaningful environmental action can only begin when donors, governments, or development partners provide financial support. But what if we have misunderstood where climate action truly begins?

Climate finance has become one of the most discussed topics in environmental and development conversations. Governments, development partners, civil society organisations, and communities are increasingly seeking financial support to respond to the growing impacts of climate change. This is encouraging because meaningful climate action requires investment.

However, funding is not the beginning of climate action. It is a tool that strengthens action that has already begun.

From my experience working with communities and young people, I have come to believe that the first step is ownership.

Climate action begins when people recognise that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. It begins when communities, schools, institutions, and young leaders decide that they cannot wait for external support before taking meaningful action.

Unfortunately, many communities have developed the habit of waiting. Drains remain clogged because no clean-up has been organised. Plastic waste continues to accumulate because no one feels responsible for proper disposal. Trees are cut down without replacement because environmental protection is often seen as someone else's responsibility.

This mindset is not limited to communities; it is also evident among some youth-led organisations.

Many young founders establish initiatives with the hope that funding will soon arrive. Their plans, activities, and even their motivation become dependent on grants that have not yet been secured. When the funding delays or never comes, the organisation loses momentum, volunteers drift away, and eventually, the initiative becomes inactive.

Sadly, this is one reason many promising youth-led organisations disappear after only a few years. Their vision becomes tied to funding instead of impact.

To every young founder and aspiring social entrepreneur, my message is simple: Do not wait for funding before you begin making a difference.

Every meaningful initiative starts somewhere. Some begin with a few committed volunteers. Others begin with personal sacrifice, local support, creativity, and a genuine desire to solve a problem. Funding does not create a vision. It strengthens a vision that is already alive.

This is a lesson I have learned through my own journey in community work. The work did not begin with major international funding. It began with a commitment to serve, using the resources that were available. Support first came from individuals and local stakeholders who believed in the vision. Through consistency, community engagement, and a willingness to keep showing up, the work gradually gained recognition and created opportunities for collaboration.

That experience reinforced an important lesson: impact builds trust, and trust creates opportunities.

Communities must embrace the same mindset.

Some of the most effective climate actions require more commitment than money. Communities can organise clean-up exercises, establish environmental clubs in schools, plant and nurture trees, protect water bodies, educate neighbours on proper waste management, discourage bush burning, and promote sustainable farming practices. These actions may not require large budgets, but they require people who are willing to take responsibility.

This does not mean climate finance is unimportant. On the contrary, funding is essential for large-scale interventions such as climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, research, resilient infrastructure, and disaster preparedness. These investments are necessary if we are to address climate change effectively.

But funding should amplify action, not create it.

When communities already have a sense of ownership, financial support produces greater and more lasting results. Projects continue even after funding ends because people see them as their own responsibility rather than someone else's intervention.

Climate change is not waiting for us to secure the next grant. Every rainy season reminds us of the consequences of poor waste management. Every prolonged dry season reminds us of the vulnerability of our farmers. Every tree planted, every drain cleared, every child educated about environmental stewardship, and every volunteer mobilised contributes to building more resilient communities.

The communities that will lead the fight against climate change are not necessarily those with the biggest budgets. They are the ones with the strongest sense of responsibility. Funding can buy equipment, support projects, and expand successful initiatives, but it cannot purchase commitment. That must come from us.

If we wait for funding before we act, we may wait too long. But if we act with what we have today, funding may one day find work that is already changing lives.

Funding is important.

It expands impact.

But it is not the first step.

The first step is ownership.

About the author

Tsekpokumah Richard is an educator, climate advocate, and Founder of Ayeyi Impact Foundation. He writes on education, climate action, leadership, and responsible citizenship, drawing on his experience working with schools and communities in Ghana.