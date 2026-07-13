“Protests can’t replace accountability” — NDC’s Japhet Gbede slams NPP for storming EOCO over Miracles detention

A Volta Regional Communication Team member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Japhet Festus Gbede, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its response to the ongoing investigation involving Dennis Miracles Aboagye, arguing that calls for street protests undermine the principles of accountability and the rule of law.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his official Facebook page, Mr. Gbede — who is also the Assemblymember for the Wuxor, Have and Sremanu Electoral Area — said the decision by some members and supporters of the opposition party to mobilize demonstrations, rather than call for a transparent and independent investigation, raises concerns about their commitment to national development and justice.

According to him, any political tradition that responds to an investigation with public protests instead of demanding the truth risks placing partisan loyalty above the national interest.

“If your first reaction to the Dennis Miracles Aboagye investigation is to protest instead of demanding the truth, then your loyalty is not to Ghana,” he stated.

Mr. Gbede maintained that Ghana’s democratic credentials depend on strong institutions that are allowed to function without political interference or intimidation.

He argued that investigations into allegations of wrongdoing should be allowed to proceed independently, stressing that no political party or individual should be shielded from lawful scrutiny because of political affiliation.

The NDC communicator further accused sections of the opposition of attempting to weaponize public emotions whenever state institutions initiate investigations involving prominent political figures.

He insisted that accountability should never be mistaken for persecution, adding that allowing investigative agencies and the courts to perform their constitutional duties without undue pressure is essential to protecting Ghana’s democracy.

“The era of treating party affiliation as a licence to evade scrutiny must come to an end. No individual is above the law, and no political party owns the justice system. Let investigators investigate. Let the courts adjudicate. Let evidence prevail over propaganda, facts over emotions, and justice over political intimidation,” he stressed.

Mr. Gbede concluded by urging all political actors to respect due process and place the interests of Ghana above partisan considerations, emphasizing that the country’s democratic progress depends on accountability, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

His comments come amid heightened political debate over the ongoing investigation involving Dennis Miracles Aboagye, with differing views emerging over how the matter should be handled. Mr. Gbede maintains that the appropriate response is to allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed without interference, while ensuring that due process is respected throughout.