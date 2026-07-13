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Bastille Day events disrupted by heat as France marks 10 years since Nice attack

By RFI
France Rafale fighter jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal ahead of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, 9 July 2026. - Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP
MON, 13 JUL 2026
Rafale fighter jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal ahead of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, 9 July 2026. - © Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

Firefighters in Paris and its close suburbs have decided to cancel their balls, as the heatwave that has hit the region and much of France has put a strain on emergency services.

The balls are a traditional part of the 14 July national holiday, with fire stations opening their doors to the public for an evening of dancing and entertainment.

The Paris fire brigade said the decision to cancel the "emblematic" events that are "close to the heart of the population" is "the most responsible" course of action to protect everyone.

Leaving room for Nice commemoration
Tourist attractions have been closing early, and some festivals and large events across France have been cancelled because of the heat.

Many towns have scrapped their fireworks displays because of the heightened risk of wildfires.

Paris will maintain its annual fireworks display from the Eiffel Tower, but on Monday evening, rather than on Bastille Day itself, to allow 14 July to be dedicated to the commemorations of the 2016 Nice attack, when 86 people were killed by a man who drove his lorry into a crowd celebrating on the beachfront.

Claimed by the Islamic State armed group, it is one of France's deadliest terrorist attacks.

The concert planned before the fireworks has been put back from 4pm to 9.45pm, because of the heat.

Ukraine joins military parade
The annual Bastille Day military parade up the Champs Élysées will go ahead as planned on Tuesday, with a record 6,800 participants.

Among them will be 25 Ukrainian soldiers and 500 members of the "coalition of the willing" – key Ukrainian allies – who will file past French President Emmanuel Macron and dozens of other heads of state, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The parade will be Macron's tenth and final Bastille Day parade as President. According to the Élysée Palace, it is intended to showcase Europe's renewed focus on defence and France's "strategic rearmament", as its armed forces budget will have doubled between 2017 and 2026.

The traditional military flyover will feature aircraft from several countries, including two Ukrainian co-pilots who will take part in the opening formation led by the Patrouille de France.

(with newswires)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

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