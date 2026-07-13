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Mon, 13 Jul 2026 NPP

Chaos in Mfantseman NPP as 180 coordinators run to court for injunction against constituency elections

  Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Chaos in Mfantseman NPP as 180 coordinators run to court for injunction against constituency elections

Tension is mounting within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mfantseman Constituency, with more than 180 polling station coordinators threatening legal action to stop the upcoming constituency executive elections over concerns about the choice of polling venue and the voters' register.

The aggrieved coordinators say they intend to seek an injunction against the elections, arguing that the decision to use the private residence of the incumbent Constituency Chairman—who is seeking re-election—as the polling centre compromises the fairness and credibility of the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference at the party's constituency office in Mankessim, the spokesperson for the group, Eric Kwesi Baffoe, described the selected venue as inappropriate and called for it to be changed to a neutral location.

According to him, the constituency has several suitable public venues that could host the elections, making the decision to use the residence of a candidate both unnecessary and unfair.

Mr. Baffoe argued that the arrangement creates an uneven playing field and could erode confidence in the transparency and integrity of the internal election.

He also raised concerns over delays in the release of the party's certified delegates' album ahead of the constituency polls, which are scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2026.

He alleged that several polling station coordinators had identified missing names and other discrepancies in the provisional register, preventing delegates from confirming their eligibility to vote.

The group has threatened to boycott the election unless the polling venue is relocated and the delegates' album is released for verification and subjected to an independent audit.

The coordinators further accused the current constituency executives of taking decisions that risk deepening divisions within the party at a critical time.

They insisted that conducting the election at the residence of a contestant violates the principles of fairness, transparency and internal party democracy.

The group warned that it would resist any attempt to proceed with the elections under the existing arrangements and called on the National Executive Committee of the NPP to intervene immediately.

They appealed to the party's national leadership to relocate the polling centre, release a verified delegates' register and ensure that the constituency elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

According to the coordinators, failure to address their concerns could heighten tensions and undermine the peaceful conduct of the constituency executive elections.

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