Police arrest two Nigerian nationals fleeing to Togo over alleged roommate murder linked to suspected fraud proceeds

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two Nigerian nationals over the alleged murder of a fellow Nigerian whose lifeless body was discovered in a pool of blood at his residence in Sanzirigu, a suburb of Tamale.

The suspects, identified as Daniel Victor Eze and David Oko Ewa, were apprehended at Tatale while allegedly attempting to cross into neighbouring Togo shortly after the incident.

The deceased, 36-year-old Nkemujika Uzorchuku Eze, was found dead in his bedroom after police responded to a report that he was lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim shared a three-bedroom apartment with his wife, Peace Uzorchuku, the two suspects and another Nigerian national, Godwin Nwafor.

A police team that visited the scene discovered the deceased with a deep cut on his forehead and a towel stuffed into his mouth. Officers also observed signs that the room had been ransacked.

Investigators recovered a wooden pestle believed to have been used in the attack, along with other items for forensic examination.

The body was transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed the victim's death before it was deposited at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

According to the police, intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of the two suspects at Tatale on the same day they allegedly attempted to flee into Togo. They were subsequently handed over to the Tamale District Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist with ongoing investigations.

During interrogation, police said the suspects allegedly admitted conspiring to kill the deceased, claiming he had withheld proceeds from suspected internet fraud activities in which they were involved.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of several items believed to have been stolen from the deceased's room. These included mobile phones, laptop computers, a tablet, jewellery, wristwatches, clothing, personal documents and other valuables.

Police have retained the recovered items as exhibits to support the investigation.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned before court.

The Northern Regional Police Command said investigations are ongoing, including forensic analysis of the recovered exhibits and efforts to obtain relevant CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that everyone connected to the crime is brought to justice and appealed to the public to provide credible information that could assist with the investigation.