Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance from July 13 to 14

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled and emergency maintenance works that will result in temporary power outages in parts of the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central and Volta regions on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14.

The company said the maintenance exercises form part of efforts to improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply and has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

In the Accra West Region, emergency maintenance will be carried out on Monday, July 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Asofian White House, Poultry Farm, Amelia, Ayawaso Hills, Akweteyman and nearby communities. On Tuesday, July 14, planned maintenance during the same hours will affect Ofankor Township, 7 Days, Capital Hill, Omanjor, Mensah Addo, Shiabu, Beach Road, ABC Down, Saint John SHS and surrounding areas.

The Accra East Region will also experience planned outages. On Monday, July 13, electricity supply will be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in New China Mall, parts of Martey Tsuru, Teshie Malik, Okpoigonno and adjoining communities. Similar maintenance on Tuesday, July 14, will affect Alajo, Tesano, Nmai Dzorn Township and neighbouring areas.

In the Ashanti Region, an extensive maintenance exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The exercise will affect numerous communities, including Kwabenakwa, Asonkore, Alhaji Awal, Adansi Asokwa, Fumso, New Edubiase, Apagya, Assin Praso, Bodwesango, Nsueam, Banka, Pipiiso, Anomabo, Nsuta, Hwidiem, Wuruyie, Feyiase, Aputuogya, Nkwanta, Abuontem, Oyoko, Adunku, Dedesua, Emena, Boadi, Apemso, Appiadu, Donyina, parts of Deduako, Anwomaso Town, Oduom, Fumesua, Kwamo, Mamponteng, Dwumanafo, Aboaso, Hemang, Ankaase Hospital, Mpobi, Ejuratia, Kona, Asonomaso, parts of Agona, Besease, Boankra, Kubease, Ejisu Manhyia, Ejisu Ampabame, Dagomba Line, parts of Aboabo Pencil Factory, Oforikrom, Brofoyedru, Kenyase, Bosore, Duase, Nwamase, Apire, Ampatia, Darko, Trede, Ampabame, Mpatasie, Bekwame, Pakyi Nos. 1 and 2, Semanhyiakrom, Sabin Akofrom, Kyekyewere, Bebu, Mpasatia, Complex, Owabi, Bokankye, Odaso, Asaago, Kronom, Cement, Boussie, Asuofua, Heman, Amoaman, Adankwame, Adugvama, Nketiah, Kokote, Abira, Namong, Barekese, Headworks, Akyease, Booster Station, Offinso, KCG, Ahenkro, Kodie, Apagya, Aduamoah, Denase, Akom, Mowire, Amoako, Boamang, Tetrem and surrounding communities.

In the Central Region, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) will undertake maintenance works at the Cape Coast Bulk Supply Point on Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The exercise will affect the entire Cape Coast Metropolis and KEEA Municipality, as well as Yamoransa, Asebu, Edumfa, Fante Nyakumase, Assin Manso, Assin Kushia, Fosu Township, Efutu, Jukwa, Abrafo, Heman, Biriwa, Anomabo, Kromantse, Ekrabadze, Saltpond Township, Mankessim, parts of Ajumako, Ekumfi, Esuyeshia, Eyisam, Nanaben and nearby communities.

Meanwhile, customers in the Volta Region should also expect temporary power interruptions on Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as planned maintenance affects Tafi, Leklebi, Logba, Liati, Ve-Deme, Gbefi and surrounding areas.

ECG urged customers in all affected communities to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the outages and assured the public that the maintenance works are aimed at enhancing the stability and efficiency of electricity supply.