Rain, mist and rough seas expected across several regions today

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has forecast widespread morning thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of northern Ghana and the transition zone on Monday, July 13, with some communities in the middle belt and coastal areas also expected to experience isolated showers.

In its latest 18-hour weather outlook, valid from 6:00 a.m., the agency said mist and patches of fog are expected to develop over forested and mountainous areas during the early hours, potentially reducing visibility for motorists and commuters.

According to GMET, the northern and transition belts are likely to experience the most intense morning weather activity, with moderate weather impacts expected in parts of the Upper West, Bono East and Savannah regions. Localised rainfall is also forecast for sections of the coast and middle belt, including Greater Accra and parts of the Eastern Region.

The agency expects sunshine to prevail across much of the country as the day progresses. However, atmospheric conditions will remain unstable, creating the possibility of isolated thunderstorms and rain redeveloping over parts of the middle, transition and northern sectors later in the afternoon and evening.

Along the coast, communities including Accra, Kasoa, Aflao and Anloga are expected to experience morning showers, with temperatures starting at about 25°C before rising to between 30°C and 31°C later in the day. Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim are likely to begin the day with misty conditions before intermittent rainfall develops.

In the middle belt, Kumasi is forecast to experience morning thunderstorms, while Obuasi, Tarkwa, Koforidua and Akim Oda are expected to wake up to misty weather. These areas are likely to enjoy sunny intervals during the afternoon before isolated thunderstorms return later in the day.

Despite the expected rainfall, northern Ghana will remain the hottest part of the country, with maximum temperatures of between 35°C and 36°C forecast for Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa and Jirapa.

GMET also warned that sea conditions will remain rough throughout the period and advised fishers, coastal residents and operators of small boats to exercise caution.

The agency noted that parts of the northern and transition belts face a moderate weather risk during the morning and evening hours, while weather-related impacts are expected to be less severe across most southern communities.

Motorists have been urged to drive with extra care in areas affected by fog or heavy rainfall, particularly in forested and hilly locations where visibility may be significantly reduced during the morning hours.