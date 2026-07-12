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Sun, 12 Jul 2026 Feature Article

Police Investigate Chief Inspector Over Alleged Rental of Illegal Structures to Sex Workers in Kumasi

Police Investigate Chief Inspector Over Alleged Rental of Illegal Structures to Sex Workers in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has opened an investigation into a Chief Inspector accused of owning unauthorized wooden structures at Asafo BB, a busy transport and commercial hub in Kumasi, and renting them out to commercial sex workers.

What the Police Say
In a statement issued Friday, July 10, 2026, by Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, head of the Command's Public Affairs Unit, police said the allegations are being taken "seriously" and that investigations have commenced. The statement did not name the officer, specify when the alleged conduct occurred, confirm whether the structures are formally registered to him, or indicate whether he has been suspended pending the outcome. Police pledged only that "further developments following the investigations will be communicated."

A Neighbourhood Already Under Scrutiny

The case emerges in the same area police themselves targeted just weeks earlier. Between June 8 and June 17, 2026, the Ashanti Regional Police Command and the Inspector General's Special Operations Team ran a joint crackdown across eight communities, including Asafo, arresting 186 people on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking, and illegal firearms possession among them a suspect known as "Mama Gee," accused of running a trafficking network.

Asafo BB has for years been flagged as a persistent hotspot for commercial sex work operating largely unchecked. The broader Asafo area has also seen a separate flashpoint in recent days: a KMA taskforce operation to demolish unauthorized structures near the Asafo overpass, aimed at clearing illegal buildings blocking the Subin River, turned violent when occupants resisted, injuring three taskforce members including a military officer. Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi said the area had become a hotspot for prostitution, drug abuse, and other illegal activities.

A Personal Dimension to This Reporting

This newspaper's own coverage of Asafo's nocturnal crime environment adds further context to why this case matters. In a personal account published on this platform, this columnist detailed being robbed at knifepoint on the night of June 23, 2026, while passing through the same Asafo Market corridor en route to Kumasi's VIP transport station an ambush carried out by two men working in coordinated fashion, in an area witnesses described as a regular hunting ground for organized phone-snatching after dark.

That account also referenced the May 2026 interdiction of Police Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah over alleged armed robberies against mobile money vendors in Kumasi while on duty a reminder that questions of institutional integrity within Ashanti Region policing are not new.

Taken together with the current Chief Inspector investigation, these cases point to a broader pattern: Asafo's persistent status as both a commercial lifeline for thousands of daily travelers and a zone where the line between law enforcement and exploitation has repeatedly come under strain.

No Charges Yet
Neither the current allegation against the Chief Inspector nor his identity has been independently confirmed beyond the police statement, and no charges have been announced. The Ashanti Command's Public Affairs Unit has in recent months also disclosed other internal misconduct cases, as the Service faces continued pressure over officer conduct in the area.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880
References
NewsGhana, "Kumasi Officer Probed Over Sex Work Rentals." https://www.newsghana.com.gh/kumasi-officer-probed-over-sex-work-rentals/

The Ghanaian Chronicle, "Ghana Police Probe Officer Over Alleged Unauthorised Brothel Structures in Kumasi." https://thechronicle.com.gh/ghana-police-probe-officer-over-alleged-unauthorised-brothel-structures-in-kumasi/

Adomonline.com,

"Military officer, 2 others injured in clash between KMA taskforce and squatters at Asafo overpass." https://www.adomonline.com/military-officer-2-others-injured-in-clash-between-kma-taskforce-and-squatters-at-asafo-overpass/

Mustapha Bature Sallama, "Knives at Asafo: A Journalist's Personal Account of Armed Phone Snatching and What It Reveals About Kumasi's Nocturnal Crime Crisis," ModernGhana, June 26, 2026. https://www.modernghana.com/news/1505695/knives-at-asafo-a-journalists-personal-account.html

ModernGhana, "Ashanti Region: Police investigate Chief Inspector over alleged rental of wooden structures to sex workers," July 2026. https://www.modernghana.com/news/1509525/ashanti-region-police-investigate-chief-inspector.html

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1497 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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