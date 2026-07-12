France Returns 23 Syrian Antiquities After Fifteen Years, Sealing Symbolic Reset in Ties With Damascus

France has handed back twenty-three archaeological treasures to Syria after holding them for roughly fifteen years, in a gesture that coincided with President Emmanuel Macron's landmark visit to Damascus, the first by a French head of state to Syria in nearly eighteen years.

The collection, comprising Roman bronze pieces, Byzantine and Islamic-era objects and a richly colored mosaic panel that once adorned the Umayyad Mosque, had been loaned in 2011 to the Arab World Institute in Paris for an exhibition on Syrian antiquities. According to Syria's Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums, the pieces belonged to museums in Damascus, Aleppo, Latakia and Palmyra and were originally due back in 2014, but the outbreak of Syria's civil war derailed those plans and the artifacts remained in France for over a decade.

The items were flown to Damascus aboard Macron's presidential aircraft and formally unveiled at Syria's National Museum, where officials described France as the first country to cooperate with the new Syrian authorities under a national campaign to recover heritage held abroad. Ayman al-Nabo, deputy director-general of the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums, presided over the unveiling, while museum curator Nivine Saadeddine noted that the returned pieces span roughly eleven millennia of history and each object represents a distinct chapter of Syria's past.

For Maamoun Abdulkarim, Syria's former director-general of antiquities and museums and now a professor of archaeology at the University of Sharjah, the handover closes a long and difficult chapter. He said he first requested the return of the artifacts in 2014 but received no response, and that French officials later explained they could not engage with representatives of the internationally isolated and sanctioned government of Bashar al-Assad.

A subsequent mediation attempt by UNESCO's Beirut office also failed to break the deadlock. Abdulkarim disclosed that pursuing the matter carried personal risk under the former government, recalling that he and colleagues were once interrogated and beaten by Assad-era security forces on suspicion of being too lenient in protecting the nation's antiquities.

Despite that ordeal, Abdulkarim welcomed the renewed cultural cooperation, noting that Syrian artifacts have previously been repatriated in smaller numbers, including two Islamic State-damaged pieces returned by Italy around 2017 after restoration in Rome, and other objects still held in Japan under a long-running archaeological partnership dating to excavations in the 1980s. He cautioned, however, that thousands of Syrian artifacts looted from archaeological sites during the war remain scattered across the world and that recovering them will take years of sustained diplomatic effort, though he described the French handover as a positive signal for future recovery efforts.

The return also reflects the broader diplomatic thaw between Paris and Damascus since the fall of the Assad government in late 2024. Macron's visit followed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's trip to France in May 2025, his first to a Western country since taking office, and the two leaders were expected to oversee the signing of several bilateral agreements during the Damascus visit. Syria's cultural heritage suffered extensive damage during nearly fourteen years of conflict, with UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Palmyra and the medieval Crac des Chevaliers fortress bearing lasting scars, and ISIS militants destroying temples, tombs and monumental sculptures it considered idolatrous while looted antiquities fed a lucrative black market.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References:

Associated Press, "France returns 23 Syrian treasures after 15 years as Macron visits Damascus," July 2026 https://www.dailyrecordnews.com/ap_news/international/france-returns-23-syrian-treasures-after-15-years-as-macron-visits-damascus/article_6cf0f6e3-220e-5e54-85ad-294d77ab3735.html

Asharq Al-Awsat English, "France Returns 23 Syrian Treasures After 15 Years as Macron Visits Damascus" https://english.aawsat.com/culture/5294186-france-returns-23-syrian-treasures-after-15-years-macron-visits-damascus

A News, "France returns 23 Syrian artifacts after 15 years as Macron visits Damascus," July 7, 2026 https://www.anews.com.tr/europe/2026/07/07/france-returns-23-syrian-artifacts-after-15-years-as-macron-visits-damascus

Archaeology Magazine, "France Returns Artifacts to Syria," July 9, 2026 https://archaeology.org/news/2026/07/09/france-returns-artifacts-to-syria/