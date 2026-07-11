Hadja Andrée Touré: Guinea Mourns the Nation's First First Lady, Widow of Independence Hero Ahmed Sékou Touré

Guinea is in mourning following the death of Hadja Andrée Touré, widow of the country's founding president, Ahmed Sékou Touré, who passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco, at the age of 91, where she had been receiving medical treatment for several months.

A Life Bound to Guinea's Founding

Born Andrée Diakité on November 18, 1934, in Macenta, southeastern Guinea, to a French military doctor, Paul-Marie Duplantier, and a Guinean mother, Kaïssa Kourouma, she was raised largely by her maternal family in Kankan. It was there she met Ahmed Sékou Touré, whom she married in June 1953. When Guinea gained independence from France on October 2, 1958, she became the country's first-ever First Lady, a role she held for nearly 26 years until her husband's death on March 26, 1984.

Imprisonment, Exile, and Return

The 1984 military coup that brought the Comité Militaire de Redressement National (CMRN) to power marked a brutal turning point in her life. She was arrested days later alongside her son, Mohamed Touré, had her property confiscated, and was sentenced in 1987 to eight years of forced labour. Released after roughly four years in detention, she went into a long exile that took her through Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal before she returned to Guinea in 2000, later securing her rehabilitation. In 2023, she published her memoir, Ma vie auprès d'Ahmed Sékou Touré, offering an intimate account of the independence struggle and Guinea's early years as a republic.

Tributes from Guinea's Leadership

Guinea's transitional President Mamadi Doumbouya led the tributes, describing her as a courageous, resilient woman devoted to her family who bore the weight of history with remarkable strength of spirit. He called her passing the extinguishing of a bright light of national memory, praising her as a staunch supporter and activist who stood by her husband through the fight for independence, carrying the trials of that history with dignity and without ever renouncing her devotion to Guinea.

Former President Alpha Condé also paid tribute, describing her as a privileged witness and discreet but determined actor in Guinea's founding history, from the drive toward independence in 1958 through the early hours of the Republic. Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo and National Transitional Council President Dansa Kourouma likewise offered condolences, with Kourouma affectionately calling her "Maman André Touré" and wishing her reunion with her late husband.

According to family sources, no date has yet been fixed for the repatriation of her remains to Guinea, and details of her funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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References

Agence de Presse Sénégalaise (APS), "Décès de Hadja Andrée Touré, première Première Dame de Guinée," July 8, 2026. https://aps.sn/deces-de-hadja-andree-toure-veuve-du-president-ahmed-sekou-toure/Guineematin.com,

"Page noire : l'ancienne Première dame de Guinée, Hadja Andrée Touré, est décédée au Maroc." https://guineematin.com/2026/07/08/page-noire-lancienne-premiere-dame-de-guinee-hadja-andree-toure-est-decedee-au-maroc/

Investigatorguinee.com,

"Décès de Hadja Andrée Touré : le président Mamadi Doumbouya rend hommage à une figure majeure de l'histoire de la Guinée." https://investigatorguinee.com/2026/07/08/deces-de-hadja-andree-toure-le-president-mamadi-doumbouya-rend-hommage-a-une-figure-majeure-de-lhistoire-de-la-guinee/

Guinee360, "Décès de Hadja André Touré : les hommages affluent à la mémoire de l'ancienne Première Dame." https://www.guinee360.com/08/07/2026/deces-de-hadja-andre-toure-les-hommages-affluent-a-la-memoire-de-lancienne-premiere-dame/

Guinee360, "Hadja Andrée Touré, veuve d'Ahmed Sékou Touré, est décédée au Maroc." https://www.guinee360.com/08/07/2026/hadja-andree-toure-veuve-dahmed-sekou-toure-est-decedee-au-maroc/