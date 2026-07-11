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Mahama Donates Medical Supplies, Flood Relief to 37 Military Hospital and Mamobi Polyclinic

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News Mahama Donates Medical Supplies, Flood Relief to 37 Military Hospital and Mamobi Polyclinic
SAT, 11 JUL 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has extended critical medical and relief support to the 37 Military Hospital and the Mamobi Polyclinic in Accra as part of government efforts to bolster healthcare delivery and assist communities affected by recent flooding.

At the 37 Military Hospital, President Mahama praised the facility’s indispensable role as Ghana’s national emergency and trauma centre. He commended its management, doctors, nurses, and staff for their unwavering professionalism and commitment to saving lives.

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to strengthen the healthcare system by equipping major medical institutions with the resources needed to enhance service delivery and emergency response capacity.

In a separate presentation, the President donated relief items to the Mamobi Polyclinic following the destructive June 29 floods that ravaged parts of the Greater Accra Region and other coastal communities. The floods claimed lives, displaced thousands, and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

President Mahama said the intervention forms part of a broader national response to support affected institutions and communities, complementing ongoing efforts by NADMO and other emergency agencies.

He reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that disaster victims receive timely assistance and that health facilities remain adequately equipped to provide essential services during emergencies.

The donations highlight the government’s continued push to reinforce public healthcare institutions while delivering relief to communities recovering from natural disasters.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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