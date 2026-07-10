ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prince Harry visits King Charles III with Meghan and children for first time in years

By FRANCE 24
Europe Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan pictured at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM) in Melbourne on April 14, 2026. - Jonathan Brady, AFP
FRI, 10 JUL 2026
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan pictured at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM) in Melbourne on April 14, 2026. - © Jonathan Brady, AFP

King Charles III and his wife Camilla on Friday met his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children for the first time in four years, British media reported.

The Press Association news agency said Harry's family had travelled from an unspecified destination in Europe for the meeting.

Harry arrived in the UK on Monday in a visit to mark the one-year countdown to next year's Invictus Games for wounded veterans, which he founded.

Meghan, 7-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, 5, were initially set to miss the trip – reportedly because they were refused police protection.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Harry and Meghan have lived in California since 2020 and the children had not seen their grandfather since 2022.

On Tuesday, Harry and other high-profile figures lost a court case they had brought against the UK's Daily Mail tabloid in which they had accused it of unlawful information gathering.

He will now face another court hearing on July 29-30, which could see him and the six other complainants ordered to pay substantial legal costs.

The prince gave emotional testimony during the proceedings in which several high-profile figures, including singer Elton John and actor Elizabeth Hurley, accused the tabloid publisher of invading their privacy.

The case, the third and final one brought by the Duke of Sussex in his acrimonious legal battle with British tabloids, has further strained relations with the royal family.

Harry, 41, has also been involved in other legal spats, including over his police protection in Britain following his dramatic departure from front-line royal duties six years ago.

Harry and Meghan left Britain for North America in 2020 amid a bitter feud with his family, which worsened as Harry published his tell-all memoir "Spare".

Read more Prince Harry says has 'clear conscience' over explosive memoir

He subsequently said he wanted to reconcile with his father.

Harry has long blamed the media for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 while trying to shake off the paparazzi.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ghana is not prepared for Mahamas third-term agenda — Ahiagbah Ghana is not prepared for Mahama's third-term agenda — Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

Deputy Defence Minister calls for sustained clean-up beyond two-day exercise Deputy Defence Minister calls for sustained clean-up beyond two-day exercise

4 hours ago

Well demolish buildings obstructing drains after clean-up exercise — Greater Accra Regional Minister We'll demolish buildings obstructing drains after clean-up exercise — Greater Ac...

4 hours ago

Those pushing third-term suit are plotting your downfall — Sammi Awuku to Mahama Those pushing third-term suit are plotting your downfall — Sammi Awuku to Mahama

4 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service GES closes Yendi school temporarily after armed men attack over commercial shed ...

4 hours ago

Ashanti Region: Police investigate Chief Inspector over alleged rental of wooden structures to sex workers Ashanti Region: Police investigate Chief Inspector over alleged rental of wooden...

4 hours ago

Recycling is the solution to Ghana’s sanitation crisis — Local Government Minister Recycling is the solution to Ghana’s sanitation crisis — Local Government Minist...

6 hours ago

Bavis strong-wind radius of 380 kilometres will make it the largest typhoon to hit Taiwan in more than 30 years. - I-Hwa Cheng, AFP Biggest typhoon in decades nears Taiwan after landslides kill 15 in Philippines

6 hours ago

Ryanair said the flight returned to Thessaloniki after the window detached, with witnesses describing fellow passengers pulling the man back inside - Ed JONES / AFP Man nearly sucked out of 'detached' window on Ryanair flight

10 hours ago

Post-clean-up exercise: Military, other services to continue dredging waterways — Mahama Post-clean-up exercise: Military, other services to continue dredging waterways ...

Just in....
body-container-line