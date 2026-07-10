Ghana Trade Fair Company equips SMEs with practical skills for business growth

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, Squadron Leader Naa Amerley Bamba (Rtd.), has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by equipping them with the knowledge, skills and partnerships needed to grow sustainable businesses and access new markets.

Speaking at a day stakeholders forum organised by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited in collaboration with Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, the CEO said the initiative represents more than the revival of an important programme—it demonstrates a renewed commitment to supporting Ghanaian entrepreneurs with practical business knowledge, strategic networks and market opportunities.

Held under the theme, “Accelerating Business Growth and Market Access: From Local Success to New Markets,” the programme brought together entrepreneurs, students, industry experts, financial institutions and business support organisations to build the capacity of SMEs and prepare them for growth in both local and international markets.

Mrs Naa Amerley Bamba explained that while the Ghana Trade Fair Company is redeveloping the Trade Fair Centre into a modern hub for exhibitions, conferences, trade and business events, it is equally focused on developing the businesses that will occupy those spaces and contribute to Ghana’s economic transformation.

“As a trade promotion institution under the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, our responsibility goes beyond organising exhibitions. We are committed to supporting enterprise development and helping Ghanaian businesses become more competitive and export-ready,” she said.

She noted that the forum serves as an important platform for connecting entrepreneurs with experts, financial institutions and strategic partners, enabling them to gain practical insights, strengthen business relationships and improve access to new markets.

As part of the forum participants received practical lessons on branding, record keeping, financial literacy and discipline, and the importance of insurance in building resilient and sustainable businesses.

The CEO also expressed delight that final-year students from the University of Ghana Business School and Accra Technical University participated in the programme, describing youth entrepreneurship as critical to Ghana’s future economic development.

According to her, exposing students to successful entrepreneurs and practical business experiences will inspire the next generation of innovators, job creators and business leaders.

Squadron Leader Bamba commended Republic Bank Ghana PLC for partnering with the Ghana Trade Fair Company to organise the programme and also acknowledged the support of the Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Ghana Enterprises Agency, as well as facilitators and other stakeholders whose collaboration made the initiative possible.

She concluded by stressing that empowering SMEs remains central to Ghana’s economic transformation, noting that stronger businesses will create sustainable jobs, increase exports and contribute significantly to national development. She urged entrepreneurs to apply the knowledge gained during the programme to build competitive businesses capable of succeeding in regional and global markets.