Gov’t Launches Nationwide Clean-Up After Deadly June 29 Floods; Markets, Shops to Halt Operations Today

A nationwide two-day general clean-up exercise begins today across seven flood-affected regions as part of government efforts to improve sanitation, clear clogged drains and reduce the risk of future flooding following the devastating June 29 disaster.

The exercise, organised under the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, will run in two phases. Security services, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and waste management companies will lead today’s operations, while the general public is expected to participate fully on Saturday.

Response to June 29 floods

The National General Cleaning Days were declared after the June 29 floods, which severely affected parts of the country, particularly the Greater Accra Region. The disaster claimed at least 13 lives, displaced thousands, destroyed homes and businesses, and exposed longstanding weaknesses in drainage systems, waste management and environmental sanitation.

President John Dramani Mahama has directed all government appointees — Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Chief Executives of state institutions, MMDCEs and heads of public agencies — to leave their offices and lead clean-up activities in their respective communities.

Held under the theme “Our Actions, Our Future: Cleaning Ghana after the floods,” the exercise aims to mobilise citizens to clean their surroundings, protect the environment and help prevent future flooding.

Focus on drains and public spaces

Activities will include desilting choked drains to improve stormwater flow, clearing sand, weeds and debris from roads and highways, and cleaning markets, lorry parks, recreational areas and communal waste collection points.

All MMDAs have been instructed to collaborate with waste management companies to provide logistics such as refuse trucks, gloves, shovels and other cleaning tools. They must also ensure the prompt evacuation of collected refuse and silt to prevent waste from being washed back into drains.

Markets and shops to suspend operations

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, July 9, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim said the exercise forms part of broader government efforts to build resilience against future disasters.

She clarified that markets, shops and stalls are expected to suspend operations during the clean-up period to allow sanitation activities to proceed effectively.

“Tomorrow is not a holiday. We are all coming to work tomorrow and we are all going to engage in the cleanup activity exercises at our workplace,” she said.

Shamima added that market activities in flood-affected areas will be suspended between 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon, after which businesses may resume depending on progress made by local authorities.

Regions covered

The exercise will be carried out in the Greater Accra, Volta, Central, Western, Western North, Ashanti and Eastern regions.

Government has urged residents, businesses and institutions to participate actively, stressing that improved sanitation and responsible waste disposal are essential to reducing flood risks and protecting lives and property.