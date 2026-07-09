The making of Eric Opoku: Politics, humility and the road ahead

In Ghana's political landscape, where public office is often accompanied by intense scrutiny and competing narratives, Eric Opoku has emerged as one of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) most prominent political figures. Through years of grassroots engagement, legislative service and executive leadership, he has built a reputation as a politician with strong ties to the communities he serves.

From his early years in public service to his current role as Minister for Food and Agriculture, his journey reflects decades of political experience spanning community mobilisation, parliamentary leadership, regional administration and national governance.

Born on June 5, 1970, in Sankore in the present-day Ahafo Region, Eric Opoku developed an early passion for community development and public service. He attended Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science in 2004. Before entering frontline politics, he worked as a teacher and later with Kuapa Kokoo Limited, experiences that provided him with firsthand insight into Ghana's education and agricultural sectors.

His political career has been rooted in grassroots organisation and public service. In 2004, he was elected Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency and has since represented the constituency for multiple terms, becoming one of its most recognisable and influential political leaders.

His experience extends beyond Parliament. From 2009 to 2013, he served as Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister under the administration of President John Evans Atta Mills. He was later appointed Brong Ahafo Regional Minister before subsequently serving as Ashanti Regional Minister. These appointments provided him with extensive experience in regional governance, public administration and development planning.

Within the National Democratic Congress, Eric Opoku has also held several leadership responsibilities, strengthening his influence within the party. His service at the constituency, parliamentary, regional and party levels has given him a broad understanding of both local concerns and national policy challenges.

A leadership style defined by humility

Beyond his official responsibilities, one of the qualities most frequently associated with Eric Opoku is his humility and accessibility.

Colleagues, party supporters and individuals who have interacted with him often describe him as approachable and grounded, noting that he has remained closely connected to ordinary citizens despite holding high public office.

Whether engaging farmers, party activists, traditional authorities or community members, he is often described as someone who values dialogue, consultation and direct engagement. To him, leadership is not merely about occupying public office but about understanding the everyday realities of the people whose lives are shaped by government policies.

Leading Ghana's agricultural transformation

As Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku oversees one of Ghana's most critical sectors. Agriculture remains a cornerstone of the national economy, providing livelihoods for millions of Ghanaians while contributing significantly to food security, industrial growth and economic development.

Under his leadership, the Ministry has prioritised initiatives aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, supporting farmers, strengthening agricultural value chains and creating employment opportunities for young people.

His stewardship of the Feed Ghana Programme has placed him at the centre of the government's efforts to reposition agriculture as a major driver of economic growth, food self-sufficiency and national development.

Looking beyond agriculture

As his national profile continues to grow, discussions about Eric Opoku's political future have also gained momentum.

Political analysts have identified him as one of the experienced figures who could play an important role in the future leadership of the National Democratic Congress. In recent public remarks, Eric Opoku has also expressed his intention to contest the NDC's presidential nomination at an appropriate time, while emphasising that his immediate focus remains fulfilling his mandate as Minister for Food and Agriculture.

His extensive record in Parliament, regional administration and national governance continues to shape conversations about his future within Ghanaian politics.

The human side of public service

Beyond the titles of Member of Parliament, Deputy Regional Minister, Regional Minister and Cabinet Minister lies a public servant known for his personal interactions and enduring relationships.

Supporters and associates frequently cite his accessibility, willingness to listen and ability to connect with people from diverse social and political backgrounds as qualities that have enhanced his public image over the years.

Like all public officials, however, his leadership continues to be measured by both his policies and his performance in office.

Looking ahead

As Ghana confronts evolving challenges in economic development, food security and governance, Eric Opoku remains a significant figure in the country's political landscape.

From his beginnings as a teacher and community organiser to his service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Ashanti Regional Minister and now Minister for Food and Agriculture, his career reflects more than two decades of dedicated public service.

Whether through his efforts to transform Ghana's agricultural sector or his broader contribution to national politics, Eric Opoku's journey continues to attract public attention and remains one worth following in the years ahead.

By Prince Atta-Boateng

Group News Editor

Teraone Media

Sompa FM/TV