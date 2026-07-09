ESPA rallies members, public to take part in two-day national cleaning exercise

The Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) on Thursday pledged full operational support for President John Dramani Mahama’s two-day National General Cleaning Days.

President Mahama has designated Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, as National General Cleaning Days in the seven regions affected by the recent floods. The exercise will be held under the theme, “Our Actions, Our Future: Cleaning Ghana After the Flood.”

The ESPA said the theme underscores a decisive and necessary response to sanitation failures that contributed to the loss of lives and property across the country.

In a statement signed by Ms. Ama Ofori Antwi, ESPA Executive Secretary, and copied to Modern Ghana News, urged both environmental service providers and the public to actively participate in the exercise, not serve as observers.

“ESPA fully associates itself with this national call to action,” the Association stated. “We commend the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, the security agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and all waste management companies for their commitment to ensuring the success of this exercise.”

With a WASH focus, ESPA emphasized that the cleanup must address blocked drains, solid waste accumulation, and poor hygiene practices that worsen flooding and public health risks in the aftermath of the rains.

To ensure impact on the ground, ESPA has directed all its members to deploy the logistics required for effective execution. This includes equipment, technical expertise, coordination support, and the mobilization of personnel across the affected regions.

“ESPA urges all its members and the entire sanitation fraternity to actively participate. This is not a time to be spectators. Environmental service providers must lead by example on the ground,” ESPA stated.

“We encourage every Ghanaian, from households to market associations, schools to faith-based groups, to join this collective duty. Our environment cannot A few individuals cannot clean our environment. by a few. It requires all of us to act, not watch,” it added.

“We stand ready to be engaged in whatever capacity will strengthen the delivery of this exercise,” ESPA noted, reaffirming its commitment to work with MMDAs and other stakeholders to coordinate operations before, during, and after the two days.

Government officials have linked the recent flood damage in the seven regions to choked drains and indiscriminate waste disposal.

Authorities say the national cleaning days are intended to reset community sanitation standards and build resilience ahead of the peak rainy season.

ESPA is the umbrella body for private companies and organizations operating in Ghana’s environmental sanitation and waste management sector.

ESPA exists to promote professional standards, coordination, and advocacy for environmental service providers across the country. Its work focuses on ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable delivery of sanitation services.

ESPA works closely with MMDAs, the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, and other stakeholders. The Association mobilizes its membership for national exercises, provides technical expertise, and promotes best practices in waste management logistics and service delivery.

Members include licensed waste management companies, liquid waste contractors, recycling firms, and other sanitation service providers operating in Ghana’s regions and districts.

To build a cleaner, healthier Ghana through a professionalized environmental services sector that delivers reliable sanitation solutions and supports national resilience to climate and health challenges.