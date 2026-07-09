France, Morocco kick off blockbuster World Cup quarter-finals

France take on Morocco on Thursday in a blockbuster World Cup quarter-final showdown as the largest and most logistically complex edition of the footballing showpiece ever staged enters the home straight.

After a month of spellbinding action that has seen 280 goals scored in 96 matches, the expanded field of 48 has been whittled down to just eight teams who are dreaming of winning the title at the July 19 final in East Rutherford.

France, the outstanding side of the tournament to date, kick off the quarter-finals against African champions Morocco at Gillette Stadium, outside Boston, in a rematch of the two teams' 2022 World Cup semi-final meeting.

A defeat for Les Bleus would mark the end of the road for France coach Didier Deschamps, who is stepping down after a successful 14-year reign at the conclusion of the tournament.

Deschamps, one of only three men to win the World Cup as both a player and coach, said Wednesday he is paying scant attention to his personal legacy.

"I am not thinking about that at all. In my head, with my staff, the objective is just to do everything we can so that things go well. I am focused on this Morocco team and on things going well for us," Deschamps said.

The France coach also dismissed concerns shared widely across social media that the choice of Argentinian referee Facundo Tello could spell trouble for his side.

France and Argentina are on a collision course to reach the final in a repeat of the 2022 final won by the South Americans.

"There are always decisions that can lead to debate depending on which side you are on, but our opponents are Morocco," Deschamps said. "I can't consider the referee to be an opponent."

Morocco have the means to test Deschamps' team, boasting a potent mix of technical quality, physicality and tactical nous under the guidance of coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

"We faced them four years ago in the semi-finals, and they've played in an Africa Cup of Nations final," Deschamps said.

"They are a very, very good team with excellent players -- they aren't here by accident. It's going to be a clash between two teams that like to have possession, attack, and score goals."

Morocco's coach said he did not want a repeat of the 2022 semi-final when both he as a supporter and the players regretted they had not played to their full potential.

"The key is not to have any regrets," said Ouahbi, who was appointed earlier this year.

"There are things we can do better.

Morocco boast a potent mix of technical quality, physicality and tactical nous under the guidance of coach Mohamed Ouahbi (C). By Odd ANDERSEN (AFP)

"We have to approach this match with the bit between our teeth."

The winner of Thursday's game will face a semi-final against the victor of Friday's tie in Los Angeles between European champions Spain and Belgium.

The clinical Spaniards, who have not conceded a single goal so far, eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 and will fancy their chances of overcoming Belgium, who dismantled the United States 4-1 in the last 16.

Houdini act

On the other side of the draw, holders Argentina face Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday after staggering into the quarter-finals.

The South Americans, aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962, were given an almighty scare by Cape Verde in the last 32.

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi inspired an incredible Houdini act in a jaw-dropping 3-2 defeat of Egypt in Atlanta, when the reigning champions were seemingly down and out, trailing by two goals late in the game.

Lionel Messi inspired World Cup holders Argentina's great escape over Egypt. By Justin Setterfield (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Messi, who missed a penalty in the first half, said: "We didn't want today to be the end, we didn't want to go home."

The winner of the Argentina-Switzerland clash will face either Norway or England, who clash in Miami on Saturday.

England advanced with a pulsating 3-2 defeat of co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca that has given the Three Lions renewed belief in their bid to win a first major title since 1966.

Blocking England's path is a formidable Norway side spearheaded by the irrepressible Erling Haaland, who scored both goals in Sunday's last-16 win over Brazil.