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NPP directs members to participate in National General Cleaning Exercise

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP directs members to participate in National General Cleaning Exercise
THU, 09 JUL 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed its members across the country to take part in the nationwide National General Cleaning Exercise scheduled for Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, to support efforts to mitigate the impact of recent floods.

The directive comes after the Presidency declared the two days as National General Cleaning Days in the seven regions affected by the floods, with the exercise aimed at improving environmental sanitation and reducing the risk of future flooding.

In a statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Thursday, July 9, the NPP urged its members to actively participate in the clean-up campaign despite the party's constituency elections taking place on Saturday.

"The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) directs all members of the party to actively participate in the nationwide General Cleaning Exercise declared by the President, scheduled for Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026," the statement read in part.

The party noted that because its constituency elections coincide with the second day of the exercise, members should join the clean-up immediately after casting their ballots, stressing that voting would be conducted on a walk-in basis.

It said the arrangement would enable party members to fulfil both their electoral responsibilities and their civic duty to support the national sanitation campaign.

"The Party calls on all members to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to environmental sanitation, civic responsibility, and national development through their active participation," said the opposition party.

The two-day exercise, being organised under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, forms part of government's response to the recent floods that affected several communities and claimed lives.

Activities are expected to include desilting drains, clearing debris from roads, cleaning public spaces and removing waste to help prevent future flooding.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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