GTEC congratulates Dr. Ofori Sarpong on appointment as UniMAC Chancellor

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has congratulated Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his appointment as the first Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), describing the recognition as well deserved.

The Commission said the appointment reflects Dr. Ofori Sarpong's exemplary leadership, distinguished career and longstanding contribution to national development through business, philanthropy and education.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 9, by its Corporate Affairs Directorate, GTEC expressed confidence that the renowned entrepreneur's experience would provide strategic direction and strengthen UniMAC's pursuit of academic excellence and innovation.

"Your appointment to this distinguished office is a significant honour and a reflection of the confidence reposed in your exemplary leadership, accomplished career, and unwavering commitment to national development," the statement read in part.

The Commission noted that Dr. Ofori Sarpong's achievements in entrepreneurship and his commitment to human capital development make him well suited to serve as Chancellor of the specialised public university.

It further said his stewardship would help advance UniMAC's mandate in teaching, research, innovation and public service while promoting ethical leadership and institutional growth.

"As Chancellor of UniMAC, we are confident that your vision, wisdom and wealth of experience will provide strategic inspiration to the University community as it continues to advance its mandate of teaching, research, innovation and public service," the commission noted.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong's appointment takes effect on August 1 following approval by UniMAC's Governing Council at its meeting on May 26.

He will serve as the University's ceremonial head, champion its strategic vision, strengthen engagement with industry and confer degrees and other academic honours on behalf of the institution.