ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GTEC congratulates Dr. Ofori Sarpong on appointment as UniMAC Chancellor

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Education GTEC congratulates Dr. Ofori Sarpong on appointment as UniMAC Chancellor
THU, 09 JUL 2026

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has congratulated Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his appointment as the first Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), describing the recognition as well deserved.

The Commission said the appointment reflects Dr. Ofori Sarpong's exemplary leadership, distinguished career and longstanding contribution to national development through business, philanthropy and education.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 9, by its Corporate Affairs Directorate, GTEC expressed confidence that the renowned entrepreneur's experience would provide strategic direction and strengthen UniMAC's pursuit of academic excellence and innovation.

"Your appointment to this distinguished office is a significant honour and a reflection of the confidence reposed in your exemplary leadership, accomplished career, and unwavering commitment to national development," the statement read in part.

The Commission noted that Dr. Ofori Sarpong's achievements in entrepreneurship and his commitment to human capital development make him well suited to serve as Chancellor of the specialised public university.

It further said his stewardship would help advance UniMAC's mandate in teaching, research, innovation and public service while promoting ethical leadership and institutional growth.

"As Chancellor of UniMAC, we are confident that your vision, wisdom and wealth of experience will provide strategic inspiration to the University community as it continues to advance its mandate of teaching, research, innovation and public service," the commission noted.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong's appointment takes effect on August 1 following approval by UniMAC's Governing Council at its meeting on May 26.

He will serve as the University's ceremonial head, champion its strategic vision, strengthen engagement with industry and confer degrees and other academic honours on behalf of the institution.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

46 minutes ago

NPP directs members to participate in National General Cleaning Exercise NPP directs members to participate in National General Cleaning Exercise

1 hour ago

GTEC congratulates Dr. Ofori Sarpong on appointment as UniMAC Chancellor GTEC congratulates Dr. Ofori Sarpong on appointment as UniMAC Chancellor

1 hour ago

Dual citizenship does not prove betrayal — Prof Kwaku Azar urges swift passage of bill 'Dual citizenship does not prove betrayal' — Prof Kwaku Azar urges swift passage...

2 hours ago

KyeiMensahBonsu Warns NPP: Undefined Leadership Structure Risks Factional Conflicts Ahead of September Conference Kyei‑Mensah‑Bonsu Warns NPP: Undefined Leadership Structure Risks Factional Conf...

2 hours ago

Fraud Explodes in Ghana’s Financial Sector as PSPLinked Cases Skyrocket — BoG Report Warns of Rising Digital Risks Fraud Explodes in Ghana’s Financial Sector as PSP‑Linked Cases Skyrocket — BoG R...

2 hours ago

Frema OseiOpare Blames NPP’s 2024 Defeat on Weak Grassroots Engagement Frema Osei‑Opare Blames NPP’s 2024 Defeat on Weak Grassroots Engagement

2 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia Urges Africa: Stop Exporting Raw Materials, Build Industries That Create Real Power Asiedu Nketia Urges Africa: Stop Exporting Raw Materials, Build Industries That ...

2 hours ago

Many parents are not happy with No Fees Stress reimbursement model — Dr. Adutwum Many parents are not happy with No Fees Stress reimbursement model — Dr. Adutwum

2 hours ago

Lets take responsibility for our environment to end perennial flooding — Joyce Bawah Let's take responsibility for our environment to end perennial flooding — Joyce ...

2 hours ago

Mahama administration focused on ending perennial floods — Joyce Bawah Mahama administration focused on ending perennial floods — Joyce Bawah

Just in....
body-container-line