From Curriculum Reform to Teacher Reform: A National Policy Agenda for Ghana’s Education Future: Why Ghana should adopt a mandatory professional teacher development framework as the next phase of education reform

Ghana has spent many years reforming education from the outside. We have changed curricula, expanded access, debated Free SHS, school placement, infrastructure, textbooks, feeding, examinations and funding. Each of these matters and none should be dismissed. But the deeper question remains.

Who carries these reforms into the classroom? It is the teacher. Not the policy document, the curriculum framework, the political speech nor the examination timetable.

The teacher.

That is why Ghana’s next serious education reform must move from curriculum reform to teacher reform. This is not an argument against curriculum review and not an argument for balance. A good curriculum in the hands of an unsupported teacher will struggle. A modern policy in an unprepared classroom will fail quietly. A child-centred education system cannot be built if the adults responsible for children are not themselves continuously trained, refreshed and professionally supported.

The Ghanaian classroom has changed. Children now come to school with needs that go far beyond subject instruction. Teachers are expected to recognise bullying, respond to medical emergencies, notice signs of abuse, support learners with disabilities, manage adolescent behaviour, handle digital risks, protect learner data and work with parents under increasing pressure.

Many teachers are doing their best. But goodwill is not a system. Experience is not always preparation. A teaching certificate should open the door to the profession. It should not mark the end of professional learning.

The proposal therefore points Ghana towards a more mature policy position: teaching must be treated as a living profession, not a one-time qualification. This distinction matters. In many discussions on education, teachers are either praised in broad language or blamed when outcomes are poor. Neither approach is enough. A serious country must ask what support, training and professional structure teachers receive after they enter the classroom.

A teacher is expected to protect a child from abuse, that teacher must be trained in safeguarding. If a teacher is expected to respond when a child collapses, that teacher must know basic first aid. When a teacher is expected to include a child with autism, dyslexia or physical disability, that teacher must understand inclusive practice. A teacher is expected to use digital tools, that teacher must understand online safety and data protection. And when a teacher is expected to maintain discipline, that teacher must be grounded in ethics, child rights and professional conduct.

These are not extras. They are now part of the ordinary responsibility of teaching. The United Kingdom offers one useful reference point. Teachers there are not required to obtain a new licence every year, but schools are expected to ensure that staff complete recurring professional training in areas such as child safeguarding, health and safety, fire safety, first aid, online safety, equality and data protection. The lesson for Ghana is not that we should copy the UK. Our context is different. Our resources are different. Our school realities are different. The more important lesson is that professional learning is treated as an institutional duty, not as an occasional workshop.

Ghana can adapt that principle in its own way. We already have important institutions in place. The Ministry of Education sets policy direction. The Ghana Education Service manages implementation. The National Teaching Council provides the professional and CPD framework. Colleges of Education support teacher preparation. Teacher unions represent the workforce. District education offices understand local realities.

What is missing is not institutions. What is missing is a nationally enforced culture of continuous professional readiness. At present, much in-service training remains uneven. Some teachers benefit from donor-supported programmes, district initiatives or school-based workshops. Others may go years without structured professional updating outside subject-related activities. This creates a quiet inequality within the profession. Two teachers may hold similar qualifications, but their exposure to safeguarding, digital safety, inclusion or emergency response may be completely different. That is not fair to teachers, not safe for learners and it is not good policy.

One proposal now before policymakers deserves careful consideration. The National Mandatory and Professional Teacher Training Framework for Ghana does not claim to solve every problem in education. Its strength is that it focuses on one neglected but essential question: how do we ensure that every teacher, in every district, maintains a minimum professional standard in safeguarding, ethics, inclusion, health and safety, digital responsibility and learner support throughout their career? That question is timely.

A national professional teacher development framework would help correct this gap. It would establish core mandatory modules for all teachers, role-specific modules for particular duties and elective modules linked to national priorities. The proposal identifies areas such as child protection and safeguarding, first aid, health and safety, inclusive education, anti-bullying, online safety, data protection and teacher ethics as part of the basic professional standard.

This is the direction Ghana should take not as a punishment or as another bureaucratic burden but as a professional safeguard. There will, of course, be legitimate concerns. Teachers are already under pressure. Many schools are under-resourced. Rural areas face connectivity challenges. Training can become box-ticking if poorly designed. Certificates can multiply without changing classroom behaviour.

These concerns are real and are also reasons to design the policy carefully, not reasons to avoid it. The framework should therefore be introduced gradually. Ghana can begin with selected pilot districts representing urban, peri-urban and rural contexts. The first phase should test content, access, language, digital delivery, teacher workload, district capacity and monitoring systems. Lessons from the pilot should shape national rollout. Reform must be disciplined enough to learn before it scales.

The proposal’s phased approach is useful in this regard. It suggests policy finalisation, pilot training, national scale-up and institutional integration over a three-year period, with monitoring and evaluation built into the process. That is sensible.

But the policy must go beyond training sessions. It should be linked to school leadership, teacher appraisal, promotion, district supervision and national education data. If a school has no trained first-aid responder, that should be visible. If a district has low safeguarding compliance, that should be known. If teachers in rural areas are falling behind in digital training because of poor connectivity, the policy response should be practical rather than punitive. Data should guide support and should not merely expose weakness.

Teacher unions must also be involved from the beginning. No reform of this nature can succeed if teachers feel it is being imposed on them. The language should not be suspicion. It should be professional respect. Teachers should be told plainly: the nation is asking more of you because the classroom has changed, but the nation must also support you properly to meet that responsibility.

That support must include accessible training, reasonable timelines, recognition through CPD points, relevance to promotion and materials that reflect Ghanaian classrooms. Training examples should not all come from foreign settings. They should speak to a teacher in Tamale, Bongo, Mfantsiman, Nima, Hohoe, Wa, Koforidua, Kumasi and Takoradi. A teacher should recognise the classroom in the training otherwise; the training will not live.

The Ministry of Education should also resist the temptation to treat this as another short-term project. Ghana has seen too many initiatives begin with energy and disappear after funding ends. This framework should be embedded into the ordinary machinery of the education system. It should have a budget line. It should sit within national teacher policy. It should be reflected in district planning. It should be updated as new risks emerge.

Education reform fails when it depends only on enthusiasm but lasts when it becomes institutional habit. There is also a wider national benefit. A stronger teacher development system can improve parental trust. Parents want to know that schools are not only teaching children but protecting them. They want assurance that teachers understand bullying, disability, mental health, technology, safeguarding and child rights. A school that is professionally prepared is more than an academic centre. It is a safer public institution. That matters in a country where education carries so much hope.

For many families, school is the most important ladder available to a child. When that ladder is weak, the consequences are generational. When teachers are unsupported, the weakness does not appear only in examination results. It appears in lost confidence, poor discipline, unsafe classrooms, exclusion of vulnerable learners and missed opportunities to identify children in distress. Policy must therefore widen its understanding of quality. Quality is not only the number of textbooks not only the pass rate. It is not only the beauty of the curriculum.

Quality is also whether a teacher knows what to do when a child reports abuse. Whether a teacher can include a learner with disability. Whether a teacher can use digital tools responsibly. Whether a school head can manage complaints fairly. Whether a classroom is safe enough for learning to take place. This is why teacher reform should now become a national priority.

Ghana’s education conversation has for too long been dominated by the visible parts of reform. Buildings are visible. Uniforms are visible. Computers are visible. Examination results are visible. Training systems are less visible, but they may be more decisive. The teacher is where policy becomes human. If the teacher is prepared, reform has a chance but if neglected, reform remains a promise.

The policy direction is therefore clear. Ghana should adopt a national mandatory professional teacher development framework, aligned with the National Teaching Council’s CPD system, implemented through the Ghana Education Service, supported by teacher unions and delivered in a way that respects local realities.

It should begin with the essentials: safeguarding, ethics, inclusion, first aid, health and safety, digital responsibility and learner welfare. It should be phased, funded, monitored and should be revised when evidence demands it. And above all, it should treat teachers not as problems to be managed, but as professionals to be strengthened.

Ghana does not need another education reform that stops at the level of policy language. It needs a reform that reaches the classroom. That means reaching the teacher for years, we have asked what Ghanaian children should learn.

The next question is just as important: How prepared is the teacher who must help them learn it?

That is the question Ghana can no longer avoid.