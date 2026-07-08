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BR Institute partners UPSA to expand entrepreneurship training for the youth

  Wed, 08 Jul 2026
Education BR Institute partners UPSA to expand entrepreneurship training for the youth
WED, 08 JUL 2026
BR Institute partners UPSA to expand entrepreneurship training for the youth

The BR Institute has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to expand entrepreneurship training, innovation and industry collaboration for students.

The partnership, formalised on Monday, July 6, 2026, will strengthen entrepreneurship education, innovation development and industry collaboration, while creating practical opportunities for students to transform business ideas into viable enterprises.

Founded by renowned media entrepreneur Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, BR Institute has built a reputation as one of Ghana's leading entrepreneurship training institutions through its flagship Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray programme, a 20-week intensive course that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with practical business development skills, mentorship and real-world market exposure.

The latest collaboration with UPSA extends the institute's vision of empowering young people beyond the classroom by connecting academic knowledge with practical enterprise development.

Speaking after the signing, both institutions expressed confidence that the partnership would provide students with greater access to mentorship, innovation support, industry networks and entrepreneurship funding opportunities.

As part of the agreement, BR Institute will collaborate with UPSA on the UPSA-1000 Initiative, a flagship programme under the Ghana Entrepreneurship Conference. The initiative is expected to convene students, investors, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase innovative ideas and scalable business solutions developed within the university community.

The partnership is also expected to expose students to practical business experiences, helping them refine ideas, validate business models and prepare for commercialisation through guidance from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts.

The UPSA delegation was led by Vice-Chancellor Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, accompanied by Mrs Lorraine Gyan, Professor Samuel Antwi and Dr Akushika Andoh. Representing the BR Institute were its founder, Bola Ray, and Mr Alex Brown.

Professor Mawutor described entrepreneurship as an essential pillar of national development, stressing the need to equip students with the mindset and practical skills required to create businesses rather than depend solely on traditional employment.

For BR Institute, the agreement represents another milestone in its growing efforts to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem that empowers young Ghanaians to identify opportunities, solve real-world problems and create sustainable businesses capable of driving economic growth.

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