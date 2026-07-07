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GES clears three years of academic intervention arrears for SHS Staff

  Tue, 07 Jul 2026
Education GES clears three years of academic intervention arrears for SHS Staff
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the payment of outstanding Academic Intervention arrears owed to eligible staff in senior high schools and senior high technical schools nationwide, bringing to an end three years of unpaid claims.

In a statement issued on July 7, 2026, and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES confirmed that the payments cover both teaching and non-teaching staff who qualify under the Academic Intervention programme.

According to the statement, the disbursements settle arrears accumulated over three academic years—2023/2024, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026.

The GES said clearing the outstanding payments is expected to improve staff morale and motivation, thereby enhancing the effective implementation of the Academic Intervention programme in second-cycle institutions.

Management also commended the affected staff for their patience, professionalism, and understanding throughout the period they waited for the funds to be released.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the education sector through the effective and sustainable management of the Academic Intervention programme, noting that it remains focused on supporting quality teaching and learning in senior high schools and senior high technical schools nationwide.

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