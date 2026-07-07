Eight police officers interdicted after fatal shooting at Sayerano

The Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into a fatal shooting incident at Sayerano in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region that left two people dead.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said calm has been restored in the community following the incident, which occurred on Monday, July 7, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting followed a confrontation between some residents of Sayerano and a police patrol team operating in the area.

According to the Police, three people sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. Two of the victims later died, while three others are currently receiving medical treatment at Asafo Roman Catholic Hospital.

The Police Service announced that all eight officers involved in the incident have been interdicted pending the outcome of investigations.

It further disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Western North Regional Police Command thanked traditional authorities, community leaders and other stakeholders for their cooperation in restoring peace to the community.

The Police assured the public that investigations are ongoing and pledged to provide further updates as the inquiry progresses.