Government destroys cocaine worth over $350 million seized in Central Region

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has confirmed that cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $350 million, which was seized at Pedu Junction in the Central Region, has been destroyed following a court order.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Assurance Committee, Mr Muntaka said the narcotics were destroyed after all the required legal procedures had been followed.

He explained that documentary evidence of the exercise, including video footage of the destruction and the court order authorising it, had been submitted to the committee on a pen drive.

“The pen drive that was added to the committee shows all the evidence. It shows the video of the destruction because we cannot destroy any drugs without a court order, which we secured and have provided,” he said.

The cocaine was intercepted by the National Intelligence Bureau at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast in March 2025. The narcotics had been concealed in a tipper truck transporting sand.

Mr Muntaka assured the committee that the destruction of the drugs would not affect the ongoing criminal prosecution of those standing trial in connection with the case.

According to him, the matter was last heard in court on April 30, with the next hearing initially scheduled for June 29. However, proceedings could not take place because of flooding on that day, and a new hearing date is yet to be fixed.

He said Parliament would be updated on the case once the prosecution has been concluded.

Three suspects have been charged in connection with the seizure and are currently on bail.

The Interior Minister disclosed that those arrested include the driver of the tipper truck and a housemaid, while investigations are continuing to identify and apprehend other individuals believed to be linked to the drug trafficking operation.

He added that Ghanaian authorities are collaborating with Interpol to trace suspects believed to be outside the country, while local stop lists have also been activated to prevent potential suspects from leaving or entering Ghana.

The seizure formed part of ongoing efforts by the country's security agencies to intensify the fight against narcotics trafficking and transnational organised crime.