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GRA interdicts four customs officers over alleged diversion of transit food cargo

  Tue, 07 Jul 2026
Crime & Punishment GRA interdicts four customs officers over alleged diversion of transit food cargo
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has interdicted four Customs officers over their alleged involvement in an attempted diversion of 18 trucks transporting food consignments declared as transit cargo to neighbouring Niger.

The disciplinary action follows investigations into the interception of the trucks during an overnight enforcement operation along the Dawhenya–Tema road in February this year.

The 18 trucks were found carrying 44,055 packages of food products, including cooking oil, tomato paste and spaghetti, which investigators said had not been properly declared.

According to the GRA, the consignments had been declared as transit cargo originating from Togo and destined for Niger through the Akanu border. However, authorities suspected the goods were being diverted for sale on the Ghanaian market, a move that could have denied the state substantial import duties and tax revenue.

Speaking at a press briefing on July 7, 2026, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, said investigations by the Customs Division had resulted in the interdiction of four officers linked to the consignment.

“We have interdicted four officers who worked on the consignment, and we are going through our internal disciplinary processes to ensure that all officers found culpable are dealt with in accordance with our internal policies and the law,” Mr Sarpong said.

He explained that the action forms part of the Authority’s broader efforts to strengthen integrity within the Customs Division, enhance transparency at Ghana’s borders and improve accountability in revenue collection.

Mr Sarpong reiterated the GRA’s commitment to protecting legitimate businesses while ensuring strict compliance with the country’s tax and customs laws.

“We will not hesitate to apply the necessary sanctions and enforce the laws whenever any business or individual is found to have breached the laws we are mandated to enforce,” he stated.

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