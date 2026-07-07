Two killed, four injured after police-resident clash over alleged tramadol trade in Sefwi Sayerano

Two people have been killed and four others injured following a confrontation between police officers and residents of Sefwi Sayerano in the Western North Region.

The incident reportedly occurred when personnel from the Ghana Police Service under the Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Command moved into the community to arrest a suspected drug dealer allegedly involved in tramadol-related activities.

According to reports, some residents attempted to prevent the arrest, resulting in a violent confrontation between the officers and community members.

During the clash, the police allegedly fired shots, leading to the death of two residents at the scene. Four others were also injured, with reports indicating that some sustained gunshot wounds and fractures.

The incident has sparked anger among residents, who have expressed outrage over the deaths and are demanding justice.

Some community members have reportedly threatened to attack any police officers found within the area until those responsible for the deaths are held accountable.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the steps being taken to restore calm in the community.