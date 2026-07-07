UDS partners AfYEF to advance plans for John Dramani Mahama Presidential Library and Legacy Centre

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs Federation (AfYEF) to support the development of the proposed John Dramani Mahama Presidential Library and Legacy Centre (JDM-PLLC).

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammed Muniru Iddrisu, on the Tamale Campus of the University.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for collaboration between UDS and AfYEF in areas including academic research, archival documentation, leadership studies, civic education, digital curation, student skills development, innovation, and institutional capacity building.

AfYEF was represented by its President, Mr. Hissan Siita Sofo, who was accompanied by members of the Federation's leadership team. Also in attendance were representatives of Telecel Ghana, AfYEF's strategic partner for communications and digital connectivity: Mr. Cobbina Jonathan, Enterprise Regional Head (Northern); Mr. Dawuso Christopher, Regional Sales Manager; and Mr. Gbedemah Kelvin, Solution Architect.

Speaking during the ceremony, both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to establishing a world-class presidential library and legacy institution that will preserve the public service, leadership journey, and democratic contributions of President John Dramani Mahama, while promoting research, leadership development, public policy dialogue, youth empowerment, and digital knowledge preservation.

The partnership is expected to strengthen academic engagement around governance, leadership, and national development while creating opportunities for students, researchers, and the wider public to access valuable historical resources and participate in educational programmes associated with the Centre.

The ceremony concluded with the exchange of signed documents and commemorative souvenirs, followed by discussions on the implementation roadmap for the partnership and future collaborative initiatives.

The event was coordinated by the Directorate of International Relations and Advancement of the University for Development Studies.