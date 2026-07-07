Ghanaian commuters face daily burden of unapproved transport fares

In Ghana's major cities and towns, including Accra, travel has become one of the most pressing daily difficulties for regular people.

The discontent stems from what many commuters refer to as "unapproved fares" established by commercial drivers and their unions prices that are frequently enforced without obvious, consistent alignment with official transportation legislation or actual economic realities.

For many passengers, the concept of "approved fares" has evolved into something more like resignation than regulation. Once fuel prices rise, even marginally, drivers quickly adjust transport fares upward, frequently overnight.

However, when fuel prices decrease or stabilize, fares rarely revert to their earlier levels.

The end effect is a one-way pricing structure that slowly increases, leaving commuters to bear the price.

In actuality, customers in Accra and other urban areas allege frequent arbitrary rises in shared taxis and minibuses, sometimes known as 'tro-tro.' ' Short distances that were formerly inexpensive now change wildly, depending on the time of day, weather, demand, or even the mood of drivers and their companions.

Because of this inconsistency, low- and middle-income workers have had difficulty budgeting for daily transportation.

Transport operators frequently justify these increases by citing growing operational costs such as gasoline, spare parts, vehicle upkeep, and inflation. When fuel costs rise, groups like the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) typically negotiate fare increases with authorities.

However, critics claim that the system is poorly implemented and lacks transparency, allowing individual drivers and informal associations to apply "approved" prices in ways that disadvantage customers.

For many commuters, the challenge is not only rising prices but also unpredictability. A passenger traveling the same route on two consecutive days may pay two different fares, even if fuel prices and official announcements stay constant.

This inconsistency drives many users to get up earlier in order to walk longer distances to cheaper pickup sites or to minimize the number of trips they take completely.

Students and casual workers are particularly heavily hit. Some people report skipping courses or arriving late to work because they can't afford unexpected fare increases. Others use packed transportation to divide costs, compromising comfort and safety in order to reach their destinations.

Economists point out that Ghana's transport system relies primarily on informal regulation, with inadequate enforcement and weakly regulated pricing mechanisms. In such a system, "approved fares" are frequently present in name but applied inconsistently in fact.

Passengers continue to be exposed to exploitation in the absence of rigorous surveillance and a digital fare system.

The issue is rooted in a greater economic hardship. Inflation, currency depreciation, and fuel volatility have all led to higher transportation costs. However, commuters claim that the burden is disproportionately transferred onto them, and responsibility between regulators, transportation unions, and drivers is unclear.

Until a more transparent and enforceable fare system is established—one that responds fairly to both drivers' costs and passengers' incomes—many Ghanaians will continue to believe that "approved fares" are more of a burden than a solution in an already costly urban economy.

By Judah Agustine Appiah

ICT Expert and Social Advocate