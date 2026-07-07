COBAANA congratulates healthcare volunteers of Georgia for successful free medical mission in Nkoranza

The Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia have provided free medical and surgical services to hundreds of residents in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region as part of a humanitarian medical mission aimed at improving access to healthcare.

The initiative, which was sponsored by the Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA), offered critical medical attention and life-changing surgeries to residents who otherwise may have faced challenges accessing such services.

COBAANA commended the medical team for its dedication and commitment to supporting healthcare delivery in Ghana, particularly in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

According to the leader of the medical team, Dr Nicholas Fosu, a total of 131 patients successfully underwent free surgical procedures during this year’s outreach.

The procedures included 13 Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OB/GYN) cases, 35 plastic surgery cases and 83 general surgery cases.

Dr Fosu said the achievement reflected the commitment and professionalism of the team, whose members volunteered their time, expertise and resources to provide essential healthcare services to the beneficiaries.

COBAANA described the exercise as a demonstration of its commitment to improving healthcare access under its theme, “The Health of Our People Is Our Concern.”

The organisation also expressed appreciation to the doctors, surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory professionals, medical students, volunteers and support staff who contributed to the success of the mission.

Special recognition was given to St Theresa’s Catholic Hospital, Nkoranza, for providing its facilities to support the medical outreach.

COBAANA noted that the Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia had previously undertaken similar initiatives in the region, including a 2023 medical mission at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, further strengthening their partnership in addressing healthcare needs in local communities.

The organisation also acknowledged the support of traditional authorities, religious leaders, government officials, community leaders and volunteers who contributed to the successful execution of the programme.

Beyond the medical outreach, COBAANA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting long-term healthcare development in the region through strategic partnerships and investments.

One of its major ongoing projects is the construction of a Multi-Purpose Dialysis and Medical Center in Sunyani, which is expected to improve access to dialysis services and support the management of kidney-related conditions across Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and neighbouring regions.

COBAANA is appealing to individuals, corporate organisations, philanthropic institutions and development partners to support the project through financial contributions, equipment donations and strategic collaborations.

The organisation expressed gratitude to the Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia for their continued service and described their efforts as a source of hope and relief for communities in need.