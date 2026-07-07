Why Disability Rights Must Be Firmly Anchored in Ghana’s New Legal Education Regime

The presidential assent of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170) marks a systemic shift in the democratic and institutional architecture of the legal system of Ghana. For nearly seven decades, professional legal education in this country was bottlenecked by a rigid, over-centralized monopoly system, legacy-anchored to the Ghana School of Law under the old Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32). Act 1170 completely dismantles this historical gatekeeping. By establishing the Council for Legal Education and Training (CLET), shifting professional law practice training to accredited universities across the country and instituting a unified National Bar Examination, the new law boldly prioritizes access alongside standards. Yet, as our legal community celebrates this decentralized innovation, an uncomfortable, existential question remains unaddressed: access for whom?

If the current conversation surrounding legal education reform focuses entirely on expanding the quantity of lecture halls without interrogating who can physically and intellectually cross the thresholds, we fail the ultimate test of constitutional justice. Legal education is not a mere technical trade, it is the crucible where the defense of human rights begins. If our law faculties systematically marginalize or ignore persons with disabilities, we are training future lawyers, judges, and policymakers in an environment that treats equality as an abstract classroom theory rather than an enforceable, living reality. True, holistic legal reform requires that disability rights sit at the dead center of our implementation strategies.

The drafters of Act 1170 deserve immense commendation for explicitly codifying disability provisions into the text of the law. Historically, our legal education system treated disability through the condescending lens of administrative charity or ad-hoc benevolence. Act 1170 radically alters this paradigm by dedicating explicit statutory text under Sections 46 and 47 to non-discrimination and provision of reasonable accommodation for persons with disability. Through this, parliament has sent an unambiguous signal that inclusivity is no longer an optional institutional luxury, rather it is a mandatory statutory obligation. To ensure that this statutory innovation is not diluted during its implementation phase, a rigorous, clinical legal reading of Section 47 is urgently required. I therefore seek to offer some views in this regard.

Provision on Disability Inclusion

Section 47, Clause 1 establishes a clear, absolute mandate for non-discriminatory access. It commands that all accredited law faculties ensure that no qualified applicant is denied admission to a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) or Law Practice Training program on the basis of a physical, sensory, or intellectual disability. This clause establishes an unyielding right to entry, effectively shifting the burden of proof from the marginalized student to the admitting accredited institution. However, non-discrimination at the point of entry is entirely hollow if the internal academic environment remains structurally and pedagogically hostile to survival of the person it is intended to host.

This brings us to the operational and jurisprudential engine of the provision, Section 47, Clause 2, which commands that accredited institutions must "adopt special measures" to provide the necessary learning, infrastructural and examination accommodations tailored to the unique needs of admitted students with disabilities. This provision is very critical and all accredited institutions must not take this lightly at all.

As a matter of statutory interpretation, a legal analysis must dissect the profound intentionality behind the phrase "adopt special measures." This is not casual legislative prose. In human rights jurisprudence, the mandate to "adopt special measures" is a direct invocation of substantive equality as opposed to mere formal equality. Formal equality assumes that treating everyone exactly the same constitutes fairness. Substantive equality, however, recognizes that treating a blind student and a sighted student exactly the same, for instance by giving them the same physical book and the same timed exam without modifications, is itself a profound act of discrimination.

International standards, most notably defined under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), dictate that "special measures" must entail proactive, immediate structural interventions designed to remedy historical and systemic disadvantages faced by persons with disabilities. Under the UN CRPD Committee's General Comment No. 2 on Accessibility and General Comment No. 6 on Equality and Non-discrimination, special measures are not continuous, vague policy aims subject to the slow trap of "progressive realization." Instead, they impose an unconditional, immediate statutory obligation to implement two distinct pillars: 1. Reasonable Accommodation that is made with respect to individual’s circumstance and 2. Universal Design which encompass systemic, barrier-free environments from inception, not later. Within a law faculty, this means that adopting special measures is an enforceable mandate to overhaul physical architecture, re-engineer digital interfaces and transform pedagogical delivery simultaneously.

Experience at A law Faculty under the current system

The tragic consequences of failing to understand what these special measures actually entail are not theoretical, they are real, lived experiences. Having navigated law school alongside a brilliant classmate who was blind, I witnessed firsthand how systemic institutional failures undermine raw intellectual merit. While our peers were deeply supportive to the colleague, regularly volunteering to manually guide him through treacherous, unmapped walkways and steps, the law faculty itself failed to adopt adequate proactive measure. There were no braille materials, no tactile pathways, and the physical campus was a minefield of steep stairs, rocky pathways and sudden layout changes. The university law library lacked even a single terminal equipped with assistive technology. Crucially, he was forced to independently research, purchase and configure his own screen-reading software on his personal laptop just to access basic digital reading lists. Clause 2’s mandate to "adopt special measures" must be interpreted by regulators not as an invitation for passive goodwill, but as a mandatory directive to structurally fund and eliminate these institutional barriers.

Monitoring Mandate of CLET

Finally, Section 47, Clause 3 provides for regulatory oversight, empowering the Council for Legal Education and Training (CLET) to monitor compliance and set binding benchmarks for disability-inclusive learning environments across all accredited institutions. This clause gives the new regulator its statutory teeth, providing the explicit power to tie university accreditation directly to how well an institution adopts the special measures commanded by the law.

Ghana’s Legal Regime for promoting disability inclusion

To prevent Section 47 from suffering the same fate as previous pieces of social legislation, we must analyze it within the broader macro-framework of domestic and international law. Domestically, the foundational bedrock is the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. Article 17(1) guarantees absolute equality before the law, while Article 17 provides the constitutional pedigree for "special measures" by explicitly allowing Parliament to enact legislation for the advancement of disadvantaged groups. Article 38 safeguards educational rights for all citizens, while Article 29 serves as Ghana’s constitutional charter for disability rights, protecting persons with disabilities against discriminatory treatment and mandating that the State provide specialized facilities for their full social and academic integration.

Furthermore, Ghana’s Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715) heavily reinforces these constitutional mandates. Section 6 of Act 715 explicitly requires that all public places and buildings be made fully accessible, while Sections 17 through 22 strictly forbid denying persons with disability access to education, demanding that educational institutions maintain disability-friendly environments. Yet, a severe enforcement conflict looms over Act 1170. Act 715 famously granted a generous ten-year grace period for all public buildings to retroactively achieve compliance, a statutory deadline that expired cleanly way before 2026 with dismal, near-zero compliance across public universities and other public structures. If the state and its academic institutions have comfortably violated Act 715 for two decades with absolute impunity, Act 1170’s disability clauses will suffer the exact same institutional death by strangulation unless the Council ties non-compliance directly to immediate regulatory sanctions and the total revocation of university accreditation after a given defined period.

International Provisions and Ghana’s Commitments

On the international and regional stage, Ghana has binding treaty obligations that must inform how "special measures" are applied. Having ratified the UN CRPD in 2012, Ghana is bound to uphold its international benchmarks. Act 1170 must be harmonized with CRPD Articles 2, 4 and 5, particularly on equality and non-discrimination, and also Article 9, which dictates strict accessibility standards for both physical architecture and digital data. Furthermore, CRPD Article 24 guarantees an inclusive tertiary education system, a right fully expanded upon by the UN CRPD Committee's General Comment No. 4 on Inclusive Education, which demands that states shift completely away from superficial classroom integration toward fundamental structural inclusion. Article 33 further mandates independent national monitoring frameworks to ensure these rights do not remain purely on paper. This is where CLET is crucial.

Regionally, this is mirrored by the African Union Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa (the African Disability Protocol). This protocol contains uncompromising articles on accessibility and higher education, mandating that African states eliminate all institutional barriers in both physical and digital learning spaces. This aligns with Article 18(4) of the foundational African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which grants persons with disabilities the right to special measures of protection in keeping with their physical and social needs.

These protections are further fortified globally by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Convention against Discrimination in Education, which outlaws any form of structural exclusion or limitation of educational opportunities based on inherent personal characteristics. Domestically and internationally, full structural inclusion is also an unyielding prerequisite for achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, particularly Target 4.5, which mandates the total elimination of all disability disparities in education by ensuring equal access to all levels of professional and tertiary training.

Significant Challenge

Despite this formidable array of legal safeguards for inclusion, a clinical reading of Act 1170 reveals glaring, highly regressive legislative gaps. First, there is an absolute statutory silence on the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Right now, a deaf student who qualifies for law school faces an insurmountable linguistic wall because the law faculties do not budget for, nor do they employ, full-time, professional Ghanaian Sign Language (GSL) interpreters in lecture halls, legal clinics, or moot court sessions. Second, the Act contains highly ambiguous standards regarding digital and library infrastructure. While it superficially mentions "learning accommodations," it fails to explicitly mandate that university law libraries provide digital databases compatible with screen readers, braille law journals, or audio legal texts.

Way forward

To move from high-minded academic rhetoric to practical, actionable justice, the state and the Council must immediately deploy a realistic, enforcement-driven blueprint across the laudable new legal education landscape.

First, the Council for Legal Education and Training must establish mandatory institutional partnerships. The Council and accredited law faculties must move past institutional ego and establish formal, legally binding working relationships with domestic and international disability advocacy experts, specifically the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) and Sightsavers International Ghana. These organizations possess the deep, technical expertise required to guide law schools on the exact physical and digital dimensions of accessibility, preventing universities from executing superficial, cosmetic fixes that fail to meet international standards.

Second, the Council must mandate immediate, standardized, and independent environmental and digital infrastructure audits. Before any university receives or maintains its accreditation to run an LL.B. or Law Practice Training program, the Council with support from accessibility audit experts, must conduct an exhaustive audit of the campus. Inclusion must start from the architectural design phase of law faculties; for existing older campuses, retrofitting must be an absolute, non-negotiable prerequisite for operation. These audits must verify the installation of continuous tactile paving, accessible elevators, and continuous ramps with legally compliant gradients for visually and mobility-impaired students. Furthermore, these audits must ensure the immediate setup of institutional tech hubs within law libraries that provide pre-installed assistive applications, screen-readers and universally accessible digital legal databases. The audit must ruthlessly cover libraries, lecture halls, restrooms and administrative offices alike.

Third, we must institutionalize sign language interpretation within higher education. Every accredited law faculty must be legally mandated to maintain a dedicated, ring-fenced budget line specifically for professional Ghanaian Sign Language interpreters. These interpreters must be physically present for all core lectures, legal clinics, and moot court sessions where a hearing-impaired student is enrolled, ensuring that the spoken majesty of the law is fully and equitably communicated to all.

The Legal Education Act, 2026 has successfully broken down the institutional monopoly that held back our legal profession for generations. But as we rebuild this system across multiple universities, let us build it right. Let us ensure that the next blind, deaf, physically impaired student who goes into any law faculty does not have to rely on the random kindness of classmates or struggle to self-source basic assistive software. By aggressively closing the legislative gaps in Act 1170 and enforcing strict, audit-driven standards, Ghana can pioneer a legal education system that is truly blind to privilege, but completely embraces equality and justice.

By Samson Addo, a Development Programme specialist, Financial Inclusion Practitioner, Law Enthusiast & Disability Rights Advocate ([email protected] )