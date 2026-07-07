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EOCO, CID Raise Red Flag as Deadly ‘Model Q’ Crime Network Spreads Across West Africa

  Tue, 07 Jul 2026
Crime & Punishment EOCO, CID Raise Red Flag as Deadly ‘Model Q’ Crime Network Spreads Across West Africa
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service have issued a security alert over the emergence of “Model Q,” a highly sophisticated transnational organised criminal network operating across the West African sub‑region.

Security agencies warn that the syndicate is rapidly expanding its operations, driving human trafficking, financial fraud, and cybercrime through coordinated cross‑border activities.

A New Criminal Architecture

According to statements from both institutions, the “Model Q” network is reshaping the organised crime landscape by deploying advanced, multi‑country operations that prey on vulnerable populations — particularly the youth — through deceptive recruitment schemes.

The syndicate’s primary tactic involves cross‑border job scams, where victims are promised lucrative employment opportunities but end up trafficked and forced into executing complex cyber‑fraud and financial crimes.

Joint Security Front Activated

EOCO’s Executive Director, Raymond Acher, stressed that confronting such networks requires swift, decisive action and strong inter‑agency collaboration.

To counter the threat, Ghanaian security agencies have formed a coordinated defence structure involving:

  • EOCO


  • CID of the Ghana Police Service

  • National Security Coordinator

  • Ghana Immigration Service (GIS)

  • National Intelligence Bureau (NIB)

This joint front focuses on intelligence sharing, tactical operations, and regional cooperation to disrupt the syndicate’s activities.

Recent Breakthroughs

The alert follows a major enforcement operation in Oyarifa, Accra, where security agencies rescued 219 individuals — mostly foreign nationals — from a human trafficking and cybercrime ring linked to the “Model Q” network.

Public Advisory

Authorities are urging the public to remain extremely vigilant, especially regarding unverified international job offers and online recruitment adverts, which are frequently used as bait by the syndicate.

They caution that “Model Q” continues to evolve and expand, making public awareness a critical component of national defence against organised crime.

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