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Hanan Aludiba Detention Challenged: High Court Sets July 10 for Habeas Corpus Hearing

  Tue, 07 Jul 2026
General News Hanan Aludiba Detention Challenged: High Court Sets July 10 for Habeas Corpus Hearing
TUE, 07 JUL 2026

Counsel for former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul‑Wahab Aludiba, says the Accra High Court has scheduled Friday, July 10, to hear a habeas corpus application challenging his continued detention.

The application, filed at the High Court’s specialised division in Accra, seeks an order compelling the Director of the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) and the Attorney-General to produce Aludiba in court and justify the legal basis for holding him in custody.

Aludiba was arrested by armed operatives at the Accra International Airport on Saturday, July 4, 2026, while preparing to embark on a court‑approved medical trip abroad.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, July 6, his lawyer, Godfred Yeboah Dame, confirmed that the hearing date was fixed after the application was moved on notice. However, he described the date as too distant, given the circumstances surrounding the detention.

“I think Friday is a little bit too far, so we’ll seek an abridgement of that date,” he said.

Dame argued that the continued detention of his client without access to counsel raises serious human rights concerns. He further claimed that the authorities’ failure to charge Aludiba or file any formal justification for his arrest suggests there may have been no lawful basis for preventing him from travelling.

“The failure to charge him in court today, the failure to file any application whatsoever, shows that clearly, they actually had no basis at all for stopping him from travelling,” he said.

He added that allegations made by the Deputy Attorney-General were “clearly an effort to prevent the court order from being carried out.”

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