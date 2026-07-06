Welcome to the New Ghana’s Next Generation of Visionaries: A Personal Reflection on Ghana’s Most Astute Leaders

The New Ghana’s Next Generation of Visionaries: Any one of my list can lead as a great and competent president in Ghanaian political leadership.

The National Democratic Congress has produced some of the most brilliant, visionary, and intellectually gifted leaders in Ghana’s history. From the legacy of great thinkers like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to the modern generation of politically astute minds, the party continues to attract individuals with high IQ, deep wisdom, critical thinking ability, and an unwavering commitment to national development. In imagining a future leadership team, I envision a group of exceptional personalities whose integrity, competence, and dedication can inspire hope and drive Ghana toward greater progress. Every individual on my list embodies the 3Cs of leadership competence — commitment, consistency and competency. Below is my personal selection of leaders whose qualities stand out powerfully to me.

1. Dr. Ato Forson — Presidential Leadership. Dr. Ato Forson embodies brilliance, humility, competence, emotional intelligence, and integrity. His economic expertise and calm leadership style make him a standout figure capable of navigating complex national challenges. He simplifies difficult issues with clarity, connects with people across all backgrounds, and demonstrates firm principles balanced with compassion. His mastery of financial policy, crisis management, and national budgeting shows a leader ready to guide Ghana with confidence and wisdom. To me, Dr. Forson represents exceptional presidential leadership grounded in service and truth.

2. Sammy Gyamfi — Vice Presidential Leadership. Sammy Gyamfi is articulate, intelligent, courageous, respectful, and deeply committed to justice. His unmatched communication skills allow him to express complex political matters with clarity and conviction. Humble and grounded, he resonates strongly with the youth and the wider public. His sharp analytical mind and loyalty to truth make him a pillar of strength in leadership. Sammy Gyamfi represents a new generation of leaders who combine intellect, passion, and integrity to serve the nation with excellence.

3 Kofi Armah‑Tandoh — Minister of Defense. Kofi Armah‑Tandoh exemplifies discipline, courage, strategic intelligence, integrity, and unwavering patriotism. His leadership style reflects a deep understanding of national security, operational readiness, and the protection of citizens. He is disciplined in decision‑making, courageous in confronting threats, and strategically minded in planning for long‑term stability. His integrity strengthens trust, while his patriotism fuels his commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s sovereignty. Kofi Armah‑Tandoh’s blend of firmness, wisdom, and calm authority makes him, in my personal vision, an exceptional choice for Defence leadership.

4.Mahama Ayariga — Speaker of Parliament. Mahama Ayariga is experienced, thoughtful, diplomatic, intelligent, and ethically grounded. His deep understanding of parliamentary processes and governance makes him ideal for the Speaker role. He manages debates with patience and fairness, ensuring balance and respect for democratic institutions. Ayariga’s ability to remain composed under pressure and his commitment to ethical leadership make him a stabilizing force. His presence would bring wisdom, clarity, and maturity to parliamentary proceedings.

5.Sam George — Majority Leader in parliamentary Leadership. Sam George is bold, courageous, articulate, passionate, and strategically minded. He stands firm in defending national interests and demonstrates unwavering commitment to justice and security. His ability to mobilize people, communicate effectively, and stand his ground in difficult moments shows a leader ready to protect the nation. His energy, fearlessness, and sharp intellect make him a powerful force in governance and interior leadership.

6 Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa — Foreign Affairs Leadership. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is diplomatic, intelligent, principled, globally minded, and deeply committed to transparency. His ability to engage international partners with confidence and clarity makes him ideal for foreign affairs. Ablakwa’s global exposure, strong research background, and passion for accountability position him as a leader capable of elevating Ghana’s international reputation. He brings maturity, strategic insight, and a calm diplomatic presence to foreign relations.

7.Felix Ofosu Kwakye — Senior Government Communications. Felix Ofosu Kwakye is articulate, knowledgeable, persuasive, confident, and committed to truth. His mastery of policy issues and communication strategy makes him a strong voice in governance. He breaks down complex issues with clarity and precision, demonstrating exceptional reasoning and calm leadership. Felix’s loyalty to national development and his ability to communicate with integrity make him a valuable asset to any leadership team.

8.Kwabena Mintah Akandoh — Health Sector Leadership. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is compassionate, intelligent, hardworking, thoughtful, and deeply committed to public welfare. His understanding of health policy and community needs positions him as a strong leader in the health sector. Akandoh advocates for vulnerable communities with empathy and strategic insight. His calm leadership style and dedication to improving national health systems make him a trustworthy and impactful figure.

9.Basintale — Communications & Strategy Leadership. Basintale represents clarity, courage, intelligence, strategic thinking, and loyalty. His communication style is sharp and impactful, allowing him to articulate national issues with precision. He is courageous in defending truth, intelligent in analyzing political dynamics, and strategic in shaping narratives that resonate with the public. His loyalty to national development and ability to remain composed under pressure make him a powerful force. Basintale strengthens any team with discipline, insight, and unwavering commitment to service.

10.Julius Debrah — Presidential Staff Leadership. Julius Debrah stands out for experience, humility, organizational skill, reliability, and diplomatic intelligence. His years of service have shaped him into a leader who understands governance from the inside out. Julius coordinates complex operations with calm precision and remains a trusted pillar in leadership. His diplomatic intelligence allows him to navigate sensitive issues with maturity and grace. He strengthens the presidency through structure, wisdom, and dedication.

11Johnson Asiedu Nketiah — Father of the Party. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is defined by wisdom, resilience, strategic brilliance, courage, and unmatched institutional memory. As the father of the party, he carries decades of experience that guide the movement with stability and insight. His wisdom shapes decisions, his resilience inspires younger leaders, and his strategic brilliance keeps the party focused. His courage in defending principles and deep understanding of political history make him a foundational pillar. He represents continuity, strength, and leadership that binds generations together.

CONCLUSION

This envisioned leadership team reflects my personal admiration for individuals whose intelligence, integrity, and dedication stand out. Each person brings unique strengths that, together, form a powerful and versatile team capable of inspiring hope and driving national progress. Their collective qualities — wisdom, courage, competence, humility, and strategic insight — represent the kind of leadership that can guide Ghana toward a brighter, more prosperous future. This is my personal vision of a team defined by excellence and united by service.

By Gaddiel Ackah

Gaddiel Ackah is a Ghanaian‑American author, educator and leadership advocate based in Ohio, United States. With a background spanning teacher education, service as a United States Navy officer and operations management, he brings a unique blend of discipline, analytical thinking, and leadership experience. Gaddiel holds multiple academic qualifications, including an Associate Degree from the University of Cape Coast, a Bachelor’s Degree from Baptist University College, military nursing and dental assistant certifications, an MBA from California Intercontinental University, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA). He is the author of several leadership and inspirational books focused on youth empowerment and ethical leadership. His passion is to inspire excellence, promote integrity, and contribute to the development of future leaders.