ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Algeria's ruling FLN secures most seats in parliament with historically low turnout

By FRANCE 24
Algeria A man prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Algiers on July 2, 2026. - AFP
MON, 06 JUL 2026
A man prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Algiers on July 2, 2026. - © AFP

Algeria's legislative elections saw a record-low turnout, with just 21 percent of the 25-million electorate casting ballots, as the incumbent National Liberation Front (FLN) won the most seats, the election board said on Monday.

The FLN secured 90 of the parliament's 407 seats in the July 2 poll, which was marred by public apathy and controversy over the government's disqualification of roughly a third of would-be candidates.

Karim Khelfane, the interim head of the National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE), said after announcing the results that the high abstention rate was "not specific to Algeria", and praised the elections as transparent.

Watch more Algerians vote in parliamentary elections

Algeria had seen a then-historic low turnout of 23 percent in the 2021 poll – the first since a major pro-democracy protest movement swept through the country in 2019.

The Hirak movement erupted in February of that year and led to the resignation of long-serving president Abdelaziz Bouteflika two months later.

Protests stalled in 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and against a background of increased repression of Hirak activists, political opponents, journalists and bloggers.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected in December 2019 and won a second term in 2024.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Stop using our logo on unapproved books — NaCCA threatens action against offenders 'Stop using our logo on unapproved books' — NaCCA threatens action against offen...

55 minutes ago

Nearly 50,000 students receive over GH¢187 million in loans — Student Loan Trust Fund Nearly 50,000 students receive over GH¢187 million in loans — Student Loan Trust...

55 minutes ago

A file photo of a clean up exercise July 10 and 11 declared National General Cleaning Days in seven flood-affected r...

55 minutes ago

Recruitment process for 36th batch of Medical Officers and Dentists to begin July 8 — Health Ministry Recruitment process for 36th batch of Medical Officers and Dentists to begin Jul...

56 minutes ago

Court grants more time for plea bargaining in GH¢30 million Exim Bank case against Chairman Wontumi Court grants more time for plea bargaining in GH¢30 million Exim Bank case again...

56 minutes ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance from July 6 to 7 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance from July 6 to 7

56 minutes ago

Deteriorating road in front of Korle Bu hospital raises safety concerns Deteriorating road in front of Korle Bu hospital raises safety concerns

56 minutes ago

JHS student suffers deep cutlass wound after allegedly fondling colleagues breast JHS student suffers deep cutlass wound after allegedly fondling colleague's brea...

56 minutes ago

Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) 100% of cabbage samples from Agbogbloshie, Madina Markets fail safety test — Sta...

56 minutes ago

Order A-G to give me access to Abu Trica to know his whereabout – Lawyer tells court Order A-G to give me access to Abu Trica to know his whereabout – Lawyer tells c...

Just in....
body-container-line