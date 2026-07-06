ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

France's first diagnosed Ebola patient recovers after treatment

By RFI
France A medical team from the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) sets up an Ebola treatment centre in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province, DRC, 29 May 2026. The doctor who was the first diagnosed Ebola case in France had returned from a mission with ALIMA in the DRC. - Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/Reuters
MON, 06 JUL 2026
A medical team from the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) sets up an Ebola treatment centre in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province, DRC, 29 May 2026. The doctor who was the first diagnosed Ebola case in France had returned from a mission with ALIMA in the DRC. - © Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/Reuters

The doctor had tested positive for the virus after returning to France on 23 June from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is fighting a major outbreak of the virus, which can cause a deadly hemorrhagic fever.

The doctor, who had almost no symptoms throughout the illness, returned home after two negative PCR tests, according to French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist.

France announces first Ebola case in doctor returned from DR Congo

The case was the first identified outside the African continent for this epidemic, and the first ever case to be detected in France. In 2014, during an outbreak in West Africa, two patients were transported to France, but they had been diagnosed abroad.

The doctor, who was working for the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), an international humanitarian organisation, travelled to France on an Air France flight, and health authorities identified five other passengers as possible contacts, who were put in isolation as a precaution.

The latest Ebola outbreak in the DRC was declared on 15 May and has since killed at least 506 people among the 1,561 confirmed infections, according to the latest government figures released Monday.

(With newswires)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Stop using our logo on unapproved books — NaCCA threatens action against offenders 'Stop using our logo on unapproved books' — NaCCA threatens action against offen...

55 minutes ago

Nearly 50,000 students receive over GH¢187 million in loans — Student Loan Trust Fund Nearly 50,000 students receive over GH¢187 million in loans — Student Loan Trust...

55 minutes ago

A file photo of a clean up exercise July 10 and 11 declared National General Cleaning Days in seven flood-affected r...

55 minutes ago

Recruitment process for 36th batch of Medical Officers and Dentists to begin July 8 — Health Ministry Recruitment process for 36th batch of Medical Officers and Dentists to begin Jul...

56 minutes ago

Court grants more time for plea bargaining in GH¢30 million Exim Bank case against Chairman Wontumi Court grants more time for plea bargaining in GH¢30 million Exim Bank case again...

56 minutes ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance from July 6 to 7 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance from July 6 to 7

56 minutes ago

Deteriorating road in front of Korle Bu hospital raises safety concerns Deteriorating road in front of Korle Bu hospital raises safety concerns

56 minutes ago

JHS student suffers deep cutlass wound after allegedly fondling colleagues breast JHS student suffers deep cutlass wound after allegedly fondling colleague's brea...

56 minutes ago

Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) 100% of cabbage samples from Agbogbloshie, Madina Markets fail safety test — Sta...

56 minutes ago

Order A-G to give me access to Abu Trica to know his whereabout – Lawyer tells court Order A-G to give me access to Abu Trica to know his whereabout – Lawyer tells c...

Just in....
body-container-line