West Africa, Not "Worst Africa": Harnessing the Region's Extraordinary Wealth for Sustainable Development. Part II: Stronger Together --- Why Regional Cooperation Is West Africa's Greatest Competitive Advantage

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." --- African Proverb

When the history of modern Africa is written, one question will inevitably confront scholars, policymakers, and future generations: Why have some regions transformed their economies more rapidly than others despite possessing fewer natural resources? The answer will not be found merely in the quantity of gold beneath the ground, the barrels of oil beneath the sea, or the hectares of fertile land stretching across the countryside. Rather, it will be found in the quality of leadership, the strength of institutions, the consistency of public policy, the willingness to cooperate, and the ability to convert natural wealth into human development.

In Part I of this series, I argued that West Africa has been unfairly caricatured as "Worst Africa." I also demonstrated that the sub-region possesses abundant natural resources, youthful populations, thriving entrepreneurial cultures, and enormous economic potential. The next question is perhaps even more important. How does West Africa compare with other African regions, and what lessons can it learn without losing its own identity? The answer begins with a simple truth. Every African region has strengths, and every African region has weaknesses.

Looking Beyond Our Borders

There is often a temptation among commentators to compare West Africa only with Europe's advanced economies or Asia's industrial giants. While such comparisons may inspire ambition, they sometimes overlook important lessons closer to home. Africa itself provides some of the best examples of both success and failure.

North Africa has developed stronger manufacturing industries, better road and rail networks, relatively higher literacy levels, and deeper trade relationships with Europe. Morocco now exports automobiles assembled within Africa to markets across Europe. Egypt has built one of the continent's largest industrial economies while investing significantly in infrastructure and renewable energy.

Southern Africa presents another important example. Despite persistent inequality and unemployment, South Africa remains Africa's most industrialized economy. Its financial institutions are among the strongest on the continent. Botswana transformed diamond wealth into one of Africa's most stable economies through prudent fiscal management, strong institutions, and long-term planning.

East Africa has demonstrated remarkable innovation. Kenya became a global leader in mobile financial services long before many developed countries embraced digital payments. Rwanda continues to attract international recognition for efficient public administration, investment promotion, cleanliness, and technological innovation. Tanzania and Uganda have made important investments in regional infrastructure and agriculture.

Central Africa reminds us that abundant natural resources alone guarantee nothing. The region possesses immense reserves of oil, cobalt, copper, timber, diamonds, and forests. Yet conflict, weak governance, and institutional fragility have often prevented these resources from translating into widespread prosperity.

West Africa therefore occupies neither the top nor the bottom of Africa's development story. It stands somewhere in the middle. The challenge is to climb higher.

ECOWAS: A Vision worth Protecting

Among West Africa's greatest achievements since independence has been the creation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). When it was established in 1975, the vision was revolutionary. The founding leaders recognized that the artificial borders inherited from colonial rule had fragmented markets, divided communities, and weakened economic growth. They understood that sixteen small economies acting independently would struggle to compete globally. Together, however, they could become a formidable economic force. Nearly five decades later, ECOWAS remains one of Africa's most ambitious regional organizations. Its protocols on the free movement of persons have enabled millions of West Africans to travel, trade, study, and work across borders with fewer restrictions. Regional peacekeeping initiatives have helped restore constitutional order during periods of instability. The organization has facilitated dialogue during political crises and promoted regional cooperation in education, health, security, and trade. These achievements deserve recognition.

Yet ECOWAS must also confront legitimate criticism. Recent military coups in parts of the Sahel exposed weaknesses in collective decision-making. Political disagreements among member states have occasionally undermined regional solidarity. Implementation of regional agreements often remains slower than their adoption. These shortcomings should not discourage regional integration. Rather, they should inspire reforms that make ECOWAS stronger, more accountable, and more responsive to the aspirations of ordinary West Africans.

The Economic Power of a United Market

One of West Africa's greatest untapped advantages is its market size. Individually, many West African economies are relatively small. Collectively, however, they represent one of the world's largest emerging consumer markets. Imagine manufacturers producing pharmaceuticals in Ghana for hospitals across West Africa.

Imagine cocoa processed into premium chocolate in Côte d'Ivoire before being sold throughout Africa. Imagine cotton grown in Burkina Faso being transformed into textiles in Benin and garments in Ghana or Senegal. Imagine fertilizer produced in Nigeria supporting agriculture across the Sahel. Imagine electricity generated in one country supplying industries in another through interconnected regional power grids.

This is not wishful thinking. It is precisely how successful regional economies operate. Prosperity increasingly belongs to countries that build value chains rather than simply exporting raw materials.

AfCFTA: Africa's New Economic Frontier

Beyond ECOWAS lies an even greater opportunity. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has the potential to reshape the economic future of the continent. For decades, Africa has traded more with Europe, Asia, and North America than with itself. This paradox has long constrained industrialization. It has often been easier, and sometimes cheaper, for an African country to import products from another continent than from a neighbouring African state. AfCFTA seeks to reverse this pattern by reducing tariffs, harmonizing regulations, and encouraging intra-African trade.

For West Africa, the possibilities are immense. The sub-region can become Africa's manufacturing hub for cocoa products, processed foods, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, textiles, leather goods, construction materials, and renewable energy technologies. Instead of competing destructively, countries can specialize according to their comparative advantages while strengthening regional value chains.

Lessons from Southeast Asia

If there is one region from which West Africa can draw practical lessons, it is Southeast Asia. Half a century ago, many countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) faced poverty, political uncertainty, weak infrastructure, and limited industrial capacity. Their circumstances were not entirely different from those confronting many African countries today. Yet they chose cooperation over isolation. They invested heavily in education. They modernized ports and transport systems. They attracted manufacturing industries. They promoted exports. They maintained relatively consistent economic policies over several decades.

Today, ASEAN has become one of the world's most dynamic economic regions. West Africa should not attempt to copy Southeast Asia blindly. History, geography, and political contexts differ. But the principles remain universal. Regional cooperation. Policy consistency. Investment in human capital. Infrastructure development. Industrialization. These are lessons that transcend continents.

Turning Brain Drain into Brain Gain

Perhaps one of West Africa's least appreciated resources lives outside the continent. Its diaspora. Millions of West Africans contribute to universities, hospitals, multinational corporations, technology firms, financial institutions, and research centers around the world. Their remittances sustain millions of households. But money alone is not enough.

The region should actively encourage diaspora investment, technology transfer, mentorship programmes, academic collaboration, venture capital, and industrial partnerships. The future belongs not only to nations that retain talent but also to those that successfully reconnect with citizens abroad. Brain drain can become brain gain.

My Thoughts: The Time to Think Regionally

West Africa can no longer afford fragmented development strategies. Roads should connect markets rather than stop at borders. Railways should link ports to landlocked countries. Universities should collaborate across borders. Research institutions should address shared challenges such as food security, climate change, renewable energy, infectious diseases, and artificial intelligence. Businesses should see a regional market, not merely a national one. Young entrepreneurs should think beyond passports and borders.

Our future prosperity will depend increasingly on how effectively we work together. The countries of West Africa may speak English, French, Portuguese, and numerous indigenous languages. We may have different colonial histories. We may have different currencies and political systems. Yet our economic destiny is remarkably similar. History has already taught us that division weakens. Cooperation strengthens.

If the twenty-first century is to become West Africa's century, regional integration must move beyond diplomatic declarations and become a practical reality experienced by traders, students, farmers, manufacturers, researchers, investors, and ordinary citizens. That journey has already begun. It now requires renewed commitment, visionary leadership, and the collective confidence that West Africa's greatest achievements still lie ahead.

In the concluding part of this series, we will look at a practical roadmap for transforming West Africa's extraordinary potential into sustainable prosperity through education, industrialization, innovation, climate resilience, good governance, and accountable leadership.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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