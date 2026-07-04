A Gift of Sight: Over 500 Upper East Residents Reclaim Their Sight

A transformative week-long free cataract surgery outreach at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga has successfully restored the sight of 517 individuals.

The impactful initiative, aimed at eradicating avoidable blindness, surpassed its initial target of 500 beneficiaries, bringing life-changing relief to families across the region and beyond.

The massive healthcare intervention was funded by the Cure Blindness Project, a renowned non-governmental organization, in partnership with the Ghana Health Service through the National Eye Care Secretariat.

The outreach which took place on 3rd July,2026, attracted hundreds of residents, predominantly the elderly, who travelled to the regional capital to access free, top-tier surgical services.

Dr Seth Wanye, a leading Tamale-based ophthalmologist who supported the exercise, described the outreach as a resounding success.

He highly commended the team for their unwavering dedication and professionalism in seamlessly managing the overwhelming turnout

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Dr Wanye also highlighted that the Eye Unit of the Upper East Regional Hospital was fully equipped with skilled, permanent professionals capable of managing various complex eye conditions.

He used the opportunity to advise the public against relying on harmful local remedies or unprescribed over-the-counter medications, urging them instead to seek prompt medical attention from qualified practitioners to prevent permanent complications.

According to Mr Moro Sandah Issahaku, the Regional Eye Care Coordinator and Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Ophthalmic Nurses Society, the outreach was part of a strategic, ongoing effort to drastically reduce avoidable blindness in the region and beyond.

“The number one cause of blindness in the world is cataract,” Mr Issahaku noted, explaining that while cataracts are primarily a natural part of the ageing process, particularly affecting those aged 65 and above, other preventable risk factors also play a significant role.

To promote long-term eye health, Mr Issahaku urged the public to adopt proactive lifestyle habits, including:

Nutritional Wellness: Increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables, such as mangoes, which are rich in essential vitamins that protect eye health.

Ultraviolet (UV) Protection: Avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight without adequate eye protection.

Chronic Disease Management: Effectively managing underlying conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, both of which could accelerate cataract formation.

Beyond the clinical statistics, the outreach fundamentally improved the quality of life and restored independence for hundreds of beneficiaries.

Expressing his profound gratitude, Mr Ayibayeya Amoah, an amputee who underwent a successful operation on his left eye, shared his joy: “I could not see with my left eye, but now I can see clearly.”

Another beneficiary from Tindonmoligo, Madam Nbabila Adaberi, could not hide her excitement post-surgery.

“I can see you clearly and even the white shirt you are wearing. It was not so before the operation,” she told the Hospital’s Public Relations Unit, while offering blessings for the medical team and appealing to corporate bodies and NGOs to make the exercise a regular occurrence so that others might also benefit.

Through strong collaborative partnerships, the Cure Blindness Project and the Ghana Health Service continue to make strides toward a blindness-free future, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the critical care they deserve.

Source; Public Relations Unit, Upper East Regional Hospital, Bolgatanga.