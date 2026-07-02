ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Govt to ring fence TOR debt to strengthen balance sheet — Energy Minister

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Business & Finance Govt to ring fence TOR debt to strengthen balance sheet — Energy Minister
THU, 02 JUL 2026

The government has announced plans to ring-fence the debt of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) despite the refinery reporting a profit before tax of GH¢1.24 billion in 2025.

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, said the intervention is aimed at cleaning up the refinery’s balance sheet to support long-term financial stability and growth.

He announced this at the 18th Annual General Meeting of TOR on Tuesday in Accra.

He explained that although TOR has posted improved financial results, its debt position continues to limit its ability to access financing for expansion and day-to-day operations.

He noted that lenders are unlikely to provide funding when financial statements are weighed down by liabilities, even when operational performance shows improvement.

Mr Jinapor said the Ministry of Finance has directed a comprehensive review of energy sector agencies, to be undertaken by an external audit firm such as PwC.

He added that part of the plan under consideration is to separate debts linked to government obligations from TOR’s accounts.

According to him, isolating those liabilities would leave the refinery with a stronger financial position and improve its ability to raise capital on the market for future investments.

The Managing Director of TOR, Edmond Kombat, welcomed the proposal, describing it as an important step for sustaining the refinery’s recent turnaround.

He said removing the debt burden would improve competitiveness and allow the refinery to better fulfil its operational mandate.

He added that the refinery’s performance could be further strengthened if the planned restructuring is completed, noting that a healthier balance sheet would enhance efficiency and profitability.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Finance Ministry fiscal controls stalled GARID flood project — Asenso Boakye Finance Ministry fiscal controls stalled GARID flood project — Asenso Boakye

1 hour ago

Its shameful Ghana has still not been able to address flood crisis — Akim Swedru MP It's shameful Ghana has still not been able to address flood crisis — Akim Swedr...

1 hour ago

WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over

1 hour ago

Mahama who is supposed to act on flooding is now complaining — Kwasi Kwarteng Mahama who is supposed to act on flooding is now complaining — Kwasi Kwarteng

2 hours ago

High Court dismisses no case submission in $2million Accra SkyTrain trial, ordering former GIIF officials to open defence High Court dismisses 'no case' submission in $2million Accra SkyTrain trial, ord...

3 hours ago

Flooded streets in Katesh, Tanzania, on 3 December 2023. More than a third of the World Banks climate lending last year went to projects in Africa. - AP World Bank drops climate funding target, raising fears for Africa

3 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Supreme Court unanimously dismisses challenges to Torkornoo's removal process

4 hours ago

TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden TOR rules out immediate removal of refinery margin citing debt burden  

4 hours ago

GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers GES debunks viral claims of flood-damaged WASSCE papers

4 hours ago

Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna Accra floods: 1,000 vehicles damaged at Odawna

Just in....
body-container-line