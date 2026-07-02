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Thu, 02 Jul 2026 Health

KOFIH explores partnership with National Ambulance Service to strengthen Ghana's emergency medical system

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || Contributor
KOFIH explores partnership with National Ambulance Service to strengthen Ghanas emergency medical system

The Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) has reaffirmed its interest in supporting the development of Ghana's emergency medical services.

It is engaging the National Ambulance Service (NAS) as part of an ongoing study to shape a proposed Emergency Medical Service (EMS)-Centred Health System Project.

The engagement, held in Accra, marked the Foundation's second meeting with NAS management and forms part of a broader assessment of Ghana's emergency healthcare system. The study is expected to identify gaps and opportunities for improving emergency medical services across the country.

As part of the exercise, KOFIH is consulting key stakeholders and conducting field assessments in the Oti and Volta Regions. The Foundation is examining the operational structure of the National Ambulance Service, including its achievements, training programmes, emergency response systems, operational challenges, and long-term priorities.

During the discussions, the KOFIH delegation member, Madam Jong In Lee, sought further insight into the training and certification of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Dr. (Med) George Kojo Owusu, said the Service's Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School (PECTS), located in the Ashanti Region, has trained more than 3,000 Emergency Medical Technicians who have since been deployed nationwide.

According to Dr Owusu, trainees pursuing Basic Emergency Medical Technician certification undergo one year of Basic Life Support (BLS) training, while Advanced EMTs complete a two-year Advanced Life Support (ALS) programme.

He added that the National Ambulance Service currently has 2,558 Basic EMTs, 222 Intermediate EMTs and 425 Advanced EMTs serving across the country.

He also explained that EMTs receive certificates upon successful completion of their training and must undergo recertification every three years. To maintain professional standards, the Service regularly organises in-service training for its personnel and has applied to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for accreditation of its training institution.

Speaking on behalf of KOFIH, Mr York Hym reaffirmed the Foundation's commitment to supporting emergency medical education in Ghana to align with international standards.

The KOFIH delegation is expected to conclude its visit with a three-day stakeholder workshop, where it will present preliminary findings, observations and recommendations to the Ministry of Health for consideration as the formative study progresses.

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