Government to build modern, profitable agriculture sector — Agric Minister

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming agriculture into a modern, profitable and job-creating sector capable of attracting young people, supporting industry and strengthening Ghana's economy.

He said this on Thursday at the launch of the 42nd National Farmers' Day Celebration in Accra.

He noted that agriculture remains the foundation of Ghana's economic development and will continue to receive the attention needed to drive national growth.

He said the government is determined to reposition the sector to create more opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses while ensuring sustainable food production.

According to him, the launch marks activities leading to this year's National Farmers' Day Celebration, which will be hosted in the Bono Region under the theme: "Our Farmers, Our Food, and Our Future." The national awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026, in Sunyani.

Mr Opoku described the theme as a reflection of the indispensable role farmers play in ensuring food security, creating employment and supporting the country's economic development.

"Our Farmers, Our Food, Our Future is more than a theme. It reminds us that when we support the farmer, we secure our food, and when we secure our food, we safeguard the future of our nation," he said.

The Minister announced that activities for this year's celebration will begin with a five-day National Agricultural Fair from November 30 to December 4.

“The fair, to be organised in partnership with Agrihouse Foundation, will bring together farmers, agribusinesses, researchers, development partners, financial institutions and input suppliers to showcase agricultural innovations, technologies, products and investment opportunities,” he added.

He said the Ministry will also organise a National Farmers' Forum to provide a platform for farmers, policymakers, private sector actors and development partners to discuss issues affecting the agricultural sector and farmers' welfare.

The celebration will end with the Grand Durbar and National Farmers' Awards Ceremony on December 4, where outstanding farmers and other actors across the agricultural value chain will be honoured.

Mr Opoku disclosed that 32 substantive national award categories have been approved to recognise excellence in crop production, livestock, fisheries, cocoa, agricultural extension, agricultural research, women and youth in agriculture, persons with disabilities, farmer cooperatives and other areas of agricultural production.

He appealed to Corporate Ghana, development partners and financial institutions to support the celebration through sponsorship, describing their contributions as investments in Ghana's food security, rural livelihoods and economic development.

"Supporting National Farmers' Day is not merely supporting an event. It is supporting food security, rural livelihoods, agribusiness growth and the future of our country," he said.

The Minister also encouraged Ghanaians to patronise locally produced food to strengthen domestic agricultural production and improve farmers' livelihoods.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr Paul Siameh, said the launch officially commenced activities for this year's celebration and provided the platform to announce the theme, host region, programme of activities, award arrangements and sponsorship opportunities.

He thanked government agencies, development partners, corporate organisations, sponsors and the media for their continued support over the years and said the success of National Farmers' Day has always been built on strong collaboration.

Mr Siameh said the Ministry, through the National Farmers' Day Planning Committee and Secretariat, would continue working closely with stakeholders to deliver a successful celebration.

National Farmers' Day is observed annually to recognise and reward the contributions of farmers, fishers and other actors in Ghana's agricultural sector for promoting food security, creating employment and supporting national development.