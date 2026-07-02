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Thu, 02 Jul 2026 Agriculture

 Government steps up grain purchases to support maize and bean farmers

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Government steps up grain purchases to support maize and bean farmers

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr John Dumelo, has assured Parliament that the government is implementing measures to support maize and bean farmers in the Atebubu-Amantin District following the marketing challenges they faced last year.

Responding to questions on the floor of Parliament, the Deputy Minister said the Ministry has begun the nationwide distribution of agricultural inputs for the 2026 major cropping season to boost production across the country.

He said the Ministry is working closely with the National Food Buffer Stock Company to strengthen the purchase and marketing of locally produced grains.

According to him, the Ministry has directed the company to intensify the purchase of surplus maize, rice and soya beans from farmers to help address marketing challenges and provide a ready market for their produce.

Mr Dumelo said the interventions are expected to stabilise prices, improve farmers' incomes and strengthen Ghana's food security.

He noted that the measures form part of the government's efforts to support farmers, improve agricultural productivity and ensure that producers are able to sell their harvest at fair prices.

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