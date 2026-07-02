Govt condemns killing of Ghanaian in South Africa, calls for swift justice

Ghana has condemned the killing of its national during anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa, describing the incident as a “senseless act of violence” and demanding swift justice for those responsible.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bashiru Isak, was reportedly shot and killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30 during protests linked to renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign African nationals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received news of the killing “with profound shock and sadness,” adding that the incident has deepened concerns over recurring violence against migrants in parts of South Africa.

“On the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has formally registered Ghana's protest with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, and has subsequently filed a complaint with the South African Police Service,” it said.

According to the release, these steps were carried out after the identity of the deceased was confirmed and the bereaved family was notified. At the request of the Government of Ghana, an autopsy has since been performed on the body.

It noted that Ghana demands from the South African authorities a full, transparent and expedited investigation leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators. It called on the South African authorities to ensure enhanced protection for all Ghanaian nationals in affected communities.

“The Ministry, through its High Commission in Pretoria, has formally registered Ghana's protest to the South African authorities and has reiterated our expectation that South Africa, in line with its international obligations, will guarantee the safety, dignity and rights of all foreign nationals on its territory, including Ghanaians,” it added.

The release stated that Ghana has already transmitted a petition to the African Union Commission (AUC).

‘Our formal petition on xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa remains active, and we expect the AU to treat the matter with the urgency it demands at its next statutory meeting,’ it added.

Meanwhile, plans are being made by the Ministry to repatriate the body of the late Mr Bashiru Isak to his family in Ghana for a befitting burial.

The Ministry has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

“Ghanaians in South Africa who elected not to take advantage of the Ghana Government's repatriation exercise are advised to remain vigilant, avoid high-risk areas, and when in danger, contact the High Commission on its 24-hour emergency lines: (0725145476/0726143856/0724153373/0767718726/0719858042),” the statement read.

The ministry assured Ghanaians that the government will continue to pursue all diplomatic, consular, and multilateral avenues to protect the lives and welfare of its citizens abroad and to ensure that such attacks are not repeated.