Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus): Could He Be the Messiah Gomoa Central Has Been Waiting For?

Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus)

When voters in Gomoa Central elected Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, as their Member of Parliament in the 2024 general election, many viewed the outcome as one of the biggest political upsets in Ghana's recent democratic history.

In politics, the term "messiah" is often used cautiously. Development is rarely the work of one individual and no leader can single-handedly solve every challenge confronting a community. Yet, in Gomoa Central, a growing number of residents are asking a question that would have seemed improbable just a few years ago: Could A-Plus be the leader who finally unlocks the constituency's full potential?

The question stems not only from his unexpected election as an independent MP but also from the development-oriented agenda he has pursued since assuming office.

Barely two years into his tenure, A-Plus is gradually shifting attention from politics to development, pursuing an ambitious agenda aimed at transforming the constituency through infrastructure development, education, industrialisation, tourism and grassroots engagement.

For many constituents, the emergence of A-Plus as MP signalled more than a change in political representation. It represented a desire for a new style of leadership, one rooted in accessibility, direct engagement and practical solutions to local challenges.

Today, across communities in Gomoa Central, his influence is increasingly evident in a number of initiatives designed to improve livelihoods and position the constituency for long-term growth.

A Leader Close to the People

One of the defining features of Mr Obeng's leadership has been his active engagement with constituents.

Unlike the traditional approach where interactions between elected officials and residents are often limited, the MP has maintained regular contact with community members, youth groups, traditional authorities and local stakeholders.

Residents say his frequent visits to communities and willingness to listen to concerns have helped bridge the gap between leadership and the grassroots.

This approach has strengthened public confidence and fostered a sense of shared responsibility in the constituency's development agenda.

Tackling Infrastructure Challenges

Infrastructure development has emerged as a major priority for A-Plus. Recognising the critical role roads play in agriculture, trade and mobility, he has supported maintenance works on several roads while pursuing long-term government-backed solutions.

Among the notable interventions is the sod-cutting for the construction of two modern markets at Gomoa Asebu and Gomoa Ekwamkrom. These projects are expected to improve trading conditions and stimulate local economic activity.

The MP has also completed the necessary processes for the proposed Winneba Junction-Swedru trunk road project, a major transport corridor expected to enhance connectivity within the constituency and beyond.

In addition, consultations have been initiated with the Feeder Roads and Urban Roads departments for the upgrading of key roads, including Gomoa Dahom-Gyaman, Last Town-Gyaman, Achiase-Dahom, Nduom-Gomoa Lome, Abasa-Ayensuadze and Awombrew-Nsuaem.

Healthcare infrastructure has also received attention. A-Plus has secured funding for a new CHPS compound at Gomoa Gyaman to improve access to primary healthcare services.

Investing in the Future Through Education

Education remains one of the strongest pillars of A-Plus's development agenda.

To ease the financial burden on families, he has awarded scholarships to over 150 university students and 15 nursing training students from the constituency. These interventions have provided opportunities for many young people to pursue their academic ambitions.

His support extends beyond tertiary education. Ahead of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), he organised special extra classes for more than 2,000 JHS final-year students. Beneficiaries were supplied with mathematics sets and provided transportation throughout the examination period.

The MP is also supporting student welfare at Gyaman Senior High School through the provision of 200 metal beds, with 40 already delivered.

Expanding Digital Inclusion

In today's digital economy, access to the internet has become an essential development tool. Recognising this reality, A-Plus has invested significantly in expanding free Wi-Fi services across the constituency.

Communities benefiting from the initiative include Asebu, Jukwa, Manso, Ekwamkrom, Aboso, Ekroful, Akropong, Oboase and Gomoa Gyaman. Internet access has also been extended to locations such as the Afransi Community Centre, Afransi Council area and Gyaman Senior High School.

The latest installation has been completed in Gomoa Afransi, while Benso, Hill City, Beseade and Achiase are expected to benefit in the coming months.

For students, entrepreneurs and residents, the initiative is helping improve access to information, education and economic opportunities.

Turning Culture into Economic Opportunity

One of the most innovative aspects of A-Plus's leadership has been his effort to leverage culture as a tool for development.

The introduction of the Gomoa Easter Festival has elevated the constituency's profile within Ghana's tourism and entertainment landscape. The maiden edition attracted thousands of visitors, creating business opportunities for hotels, transport operators, food vendors, artisans and small-scale traders.

Many observers believe the festival has the potential to become a major annual tourism attraction capable of generating significant revenue for the local economy.

Championing Industrial Transformation

Beyond infrastructure and tourism, A-Plus has demonstrated a commitment to improving livelihoods through direct economic interventions.

In July last year, approximately GH¢1.5 million was distributed to market women across the constituency to support their businesses and enhance household incomes. Beneficiaries have described the initiative as a timely intervention that helped many small businesses expand their operations.

At the same time, A-Plus is championing the proposed Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone, an initiative aimed at attracting investment, promoting manufacturing and creating employment opportunities for the constituency's growing youth population.

Leveraging Gomoa Central's strategic location along the Accra-Cape Coast corridor, the project seeks to transform the area into a hub for industrial activity, logistics and commerce.

A Vision for Sustainable Development

The MP's development agenda extends to educational infrastructure as well. He has secured contracts for four school building projects at Afransi, Aboso, Beseade and Asebu-Pomade. Construction is already underway at Afransi, with the remaining projects expected to commence soon.

Importantly, many of the contractors and workers engaged on these projects come from communities within Gomoa Central, ensuring that development also creates local jobs.

While challenges remain, residents acknowledge that A-Plus has brought renewed energy and ambition to the constituency's development conversation. His focus on roads, education, healthcare, digital inclusion, tourism and economic empowerment reflects a broader vision of building a constituency that is both economically vibrant and socially inclusive.

As expectations continue to rise, the true measure of success will depend on the completion and sustainability of these projects. However, if current momentum is maintained, Gomoa Central could emerge as one of the Central Region's most compelling development stories and a model for constituency-driven transformation in Ghana.

Written By: Cyril Quansah-Quainoo, Public Relations Manager, Academic City University and Citizen of Gomoa Central