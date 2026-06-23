When the Finger Points to Paris: Niger's Niamey Airport Under Repeated Jihadist Fire and the Shadow of French Blame

General Abdourahamane Tiani

A Capital Under Siege

In the turbulent theatre of Sahelian security, it is no longer only remote border villages or isolated military outposts that bear the brunt of jihadist violence. The capital itself has become a target. Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger, has now been struck twice within the space of five months first in January 2026 and again in June 2026 in coordinated assaults that have shaken confidence in the military junta's ability to protect strategic national infrastructure.

What makes both attacks uniquely significant is not only the audacity of the armed groups involved, but the political interpretation imposed by General Abdourahamane Tiani's government, which has consistently pointed its finger at France as the hidden architect behind the violence.

The accusations are politically explosive, diplomatically consequential, and analytically contested. They unfold against a volatile backdrop: a bitter uranium dispute, a broken colonial relationship, a deepening Russia-Niger security embrace, and an expanding Sahelian jihadist frontier that is steadily urbanizing its campaign of terror.

The January 29 Attack: Motorcycles, Drones and the Sound of Mortars

In the early hours of 29 January 2026, heavy gunfire and explosions were reported across Niamey's capital district, centered on Diori Hamani International Airport and the adjacent Air Base 101. A group of more than thirty militants, reportedly arriving on motorcycles and deploying drones and mortars, launched a coordinated assault on both the military and civilian sides of the facility.

Residents of the neighborhood surrounding the airport described chaos and confusion as shooting and explosions erupted around midnight and continued until calm was restored roughly an hour later. One resident, Ibrahim Boubacar, head of a local youth collective, recalled: "We started hearing shots. At first we thought it was just firecrackers, and then it sounded like heavy weapons fire, mortars. We told ourselves it really was a terrorist attack."

Niger's defence minister Salifou Modi said the attack lasted approximately thirty minutes before an air and ground response was mounted. According to the ministry, four military personnel were wounded and twenty attackers killed, with eleven others captured alive.

Two Pan-African carriers suffered aircraft damage during the assault. ASKY Airlines reported that two of its aircraft sustained minor damage while parked on the tarmac, while Ivory Coast's national airline Air Côte d'Ivoire said an Airbus A319 was struck, damaging its fuselage and right wing. Both companies confirmed that no passengers or crew were injured, as the incident occurred outside operational hours.

Satellite imagery subsequently showed damage to at least three hangars at Base 101.

ISWAP and IS-Sahel Claim Responsibility

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack the following day, with the IS-linked Amaq News Agency asserting that its fighters had carried out what it described as a surprise and coordinated operation on the airport in Niamey. The group claimed the attack caused significant damage, later releasing photographs and video footage of the assault.

Analysts reviewing the footage noted the presence of Hausa and Kanuri speakers among those recorded by Amaq News Agency two languages spoken predominantly in Nigeria. This detail has prompted speculation about possible operational cooperation between IS-Sahel Province and ISWAP, the Islamic State's West Africa Province, during the assault.

The January 29 attack marked the first major jihadist assault on Niger's capital since militant groups aligned with both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State began targeting government forces in the early 2010s. The capitals of Mali and Burkina Faso had each been struck earlier in 2015 and 2016 respectively making Niamey a notably late but significant addition to the pattern of Sahelian capital-city targeting.

Tiani Points to Paris, Cotonou and Abidjan

Hours after the attack, General Tiani appeared on Niger state television and made an accusation that reverberated across the continent. He named French President Emmanuel Macron, Benin's Patrice Talon, and Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara as the sponsors of the assault without offering any evidence to support the claim. "We have heard them bark," Tiani declared, "they should be ready to hear us roar."

In subsequent statements, Tiani went further, accusing France's external intelligence agency, the DGSE, and French special forces of having "financed and encouraged" mercenaries to destabilize the country. He alleged that 300 million CFA francs had been paid to armed groups including JNIM and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

At the same time, Tiani publicly thanked Russian troops stationed at the base for "defending their sector with professionalism" a pointed contrast with his condemnation of Western nations, and a clear signal of where Niger now places its security confidence.

Niger state television added fuel to the narrative by reporting that one of the assailants killed in the January attack was a French national, though it provided no corroborating evidence.

The Uranium Factor: A Strategic Flashpoint

Beneath the political accusations lies an extraordinary material reality that gives the Niamey airport an outsized strategic significance. Nigerien authorities moved a large stockpile of uranium yellowcake late last year from the Somair mine in Arlit to the Niamey base for export after seizing control of the mine from French nuclear group Orano. The stockpile was estimated by sources at around 1,000 metric tons of uranium oxid and it was still present at the airport at the time of the January 29 attack.

The nuclear cargo had been purchased by a Russian company and was originally intended to be transported overland to the port of Lomé in Togo. However, French diplomatic pressure forced local authorities to postpone the transfer, leaving the cargo stranded inside the airport terminal a situation that added a layer of geopolitical volatility to an already combustible security environment.

The broader economic confrontation deepened in early 2026 with the nationalization of Somaïr, the uranium mining joint venture previously operated in partnership with Orano. Niger's authorities announced full state control of the subsidiary, citing national sovereignty over strategic resources. Orano has since initiated international arbitration proceedings, describing the move as an unlawful expropriation, while Niger's authorities have stated their intention to redefine mining partnerships, including with Russia and Türkiye.

One Nigerien observer, Illiassou Boubacar, told a Russian outlet that the standoff between Niamey and Orano represented a loss of "exponential sums" and a "matter of life and death" for the French company, deprived of what he called its "cash cow."

A Second Strike: JNIM Attacks Niamey on June 18

The January assault proved not to be an isolated event. On the morning of 18 June 2026, gunfire erupted early at Diori Hamani International Airport and rang out for hours, as a second group of assailants struck the same facility. Niger's defence ministry confirmed that twenty-two attackers were killed as security forces repelled the raid, while at least eleven soldiers and two civilians lost their lives.

By the evening of June 18, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims JNIM, al-Qaeda's Sahel branch claimed responsibility, describing the operation as a suicide attack on the airport and an adjoining military base. The group said it killed eleven security personnel and two civilians, citing its own casualty figures in a statement distributed through its propaganda arm, Az-Zallaqa.

The attack occurred despite intensified security measures that had been put in place following January's assault. In recent weeks, authorities had demolished thousands of illegally built homes adjacent to the airport perimeter, citing the risk of jihadist infiltration through shanty towns that had encroached on nearly a quarter of the airport area. The demolitions affected some 26,000 people across four neighborhoods. The airport's perimeter fence had also been extended and more than 350 security cameras installed inside and outside the compound.

Despite those measures, armed men breached the facility again, underscoring how dramatically the security situation in the Sahel has deteriorated and how hollow the junta's security guarantees have become.

France Blamed Again Without Evidence

As with the January attack, Niger's government moved immediately to assign blame to France. The defence ministry described the June 18 assailants as "armed mercenaries in the pay of Emmanuel Macron's France" the same formula deployed five months earlier. Paris denied the claim, as it had done in January.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the June attack and reaffirmed its full solidarity with the government and people of Niger. African Union Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned the attack and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery. The United States Embassy in Niamey also strongly condemned the attack and commended Niger's security and defence forces for their response.

Assessing the Accusations: Propaganda, Politics or Plausible Grievance?

The pattern of French blame is consistent, but the evidence base remains publicly absent. Independent security analysts have approached the junta's claims with considerable caution.

Bloomsbury Intelligence and Security Institute's Sarah Ambrose noted that in the January attack, the uranium stockpile at the airport was left entirely unharmed a detail that undermines any theory of a targeted operation to seize or disrupt the nuclear material, whether by France or any other actor.

Crisis Group's assessment focused instead on the structural security deterioration underpinning both attacks. Niger, analysts noted, had until recently been less affected by jihadist violence than its Alliance of Sahel States partners, but its security threats have intensified sharply. The two main jihadist groups IS-Sahel and JNIM have penetrated western Niger and, since 2024, moved ever closer to the capital. Many security observers believe there is a growing jihadist presence in certain Niamey suburbs.

In October 2025, suspected IS-Sahel fighters abducted a United States missionary from his home in central Niamey, just a few hundred meters from the presidential compound. The airport attacks represent the continuation of a shift in jihadist strategy away from rural insurgency toward urban economic targeting disrupting trade routes, besieging supply convoys and now striking at capital-city infrastructure.

Some analysts have argued directly that the theory of French organization of the attack is unlikely, noting that IS-Sahel affiliates had already been linked to high-profile attacks in Niger in recent months including strikes that killed more than 120 people in September 2025 alone and that the risk to France of exposure far outweighs any conceivable benefit, particularly given that Paris has already lost most of its influence in the region.

The Russia-France Rivalry at Niamey's Tarmac

What is undeniable is that the airport attacks have been weaponized within the broader geopolitical contest between France and Russia for influence in the Sahel. Under General Tiani's rule, Niger has moved decisively away from its former colonial power and sought new security partnerships with Iran, Türkiye, and above all Russia.

In December 2025, Niger signed a formal partnership with a Russian uranium company a development that has deepened the uranium dispute with France and raised concerns among Western governments about Rosatom's expanding footprint, given the corporation's dual civilian and weapons-related nuclear operations.

Intriguingly, the original export plan for the uranium stockpile via Benin was reported to have been halted after a failed coup attempt against President Patrice Talon in Benin on 7 December 2025. Talon is now explicitly accused by Nigerien authorities of being among the masterminds of the attack on the airport accusations that Cotonou has firmly rejected.

A Broadening Security Crisis

The twin Niamey airport attacks are not isolated events but symptoms of deteriorating security architecture across the central Sahel. In 2025, militants affiliated with both al-Qaeda's JNIM and the Islamic State stepped up their campaigns across the region, placing additional strain on an already fragile security environment. The escalation further weakened stability in Niger, which had served as a key security partner of Western countries until the 2023 military coup removed that arrangement.

Jihadist attacks have been shifting toward urban targets. While Sahelian militants have historically waged their campaigns in rural areas and remote border zones, recent months have seen these groups impose fuel blockades on Mali's capital Bamako, sabotage economic infrastructure, and ambush supply convoys on key trade routes a pattern of which the Niamey airport attacks form the most dramatic expression.

A third attack on Niger's airport infrastructure followed in March 2026, when Tahoua Airport was struck, with several attackers killed and five arrested, further signaling that jihadist groups are now deliberately targeting aviation infrastructure as part of a deliberate campaign to strangle Niger's connectivity and economic lifelines.

Conclusion: Blame, Grievance and the Fracture of Françafrique

Niger's repeated accusations against France reflect something real, even where the specific allegations lack public evidentiary support. The rupture between Niamey and Paris is genuine and deep rooted in decades of colonial extraction, post-independence dependency, the uranium dispute, and the junta's need for a nationalist legitimating narrative in the face of a worsening security crisis it cannot easily explain. Whether or not France had any role in facilitating or financing the attacks, the political utility of the accusation for Tiani's government is self-evident.

What is equally clear is that jihadist groups need no external sponsors to carry out attacks on Niamey's airport. ISWAP and IS-Sahel demonstrated their operational capability in January. JNIM demonstrated it again in June. These are organizations with their own strategic imperatives, their own recruiting grounds, and their own well-documented track record of escalating ambition.

The danger in reducing Niamey's airport war to a France-versus-Russia proxy narrative is that it obscures the immediate human and security reality: a junta struggling to contain an insurgency that has outgrown its containment, a capital that has lost its sense of safety, and a regional security order in which the departure of French and American military forces has left gaps that neither Russian troops nor rhetorical defiance can fully fill.

The fire at Niamey's tarmac burns for reasons that are complex, layered, and deeply Sahelian. Pointing fingers across the Atlantic is easier than confronting them.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References:

Wikipedia: January 2026 Diori Hamani International Airport attack https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/January_2026_Diori_Hamani_International_Airport_attack

France 24: Islamic State group claims deadly attack on Niamey airport https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20260130-islamic-state-group-claims-deadly-attack-on-niamey-airport-in-niger

Al Jazeera: Niger military gov't says France, Benin, Ivory Coast behind airport attack https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/1/29/niger-military-govt-says-france-benin-ivory-coast-behind-airport-attack

South China Morning Post: Niger's junta accuses foreign leaders of sponsoring attack https://www.scmp.com/news/world/africa/article/3341777/nigers-junta-accuses-foreign-leaders-sponsoring-attack-airport-thanks-russians

Africanews: Niger junta accuses France, Benin and Ivory Coast of backing airport attackers https://www.africanews.com/2026/01/30/niamey-residents-describe-horrific-gunfire-erupting-near-airport/

International Crisis Group: Islamic State Assault on Niger Airport Tests Military Rulers https://www.crisisgroup.org/anb/africa/niger/islamic-state-assault-niger-airport-tests-military-rulers

Agenzia Fides: Attack on Niamey Airport, where there are a thousand tons of uranium https://www.fides.org/en/news/77299-AFRICA_NIGER_Attack_on_Niamey_Airport_where_there_are_a_thousand_tons_of_uranium

Agenzia Fides: No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on the airport, but the junta accuses France, Benin and Ivory Coast https://www.fides.org/en/news/77303

African Perceptions: Niger: Tensions Escalate with France After Niamey Attack and Uranium Nationalization https://africanperceptions.org/en/2026/02/niger-tensions-escalate-with-france-after-niamey-attack-and-uranium-nationalisation/

Bloomsbury Intelligence and Security Institute: ISSP Claims Responsibility for Attack on Airport in Niamey, Niger https://bisi.org.uk/reports/issp-claims-responsibility-for-attack-on-airport-in-niamey-niger

Bloomberg: Niger Attack Endangered Uranium Stockpile Near Main Airport https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-01-29/niger-assault-endangers-uranium-sourced-from-orano-s-site

France 24: Al Qaeda-linked jihadists claim deadly attack on Niger airport (June 2026) https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20260618-explosions-and-gunfire-heard-at-airport-in-niger-s-capital-niamey

AFP / BSS News: Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists attack Niger airport, 11 soldiers killed https://www.bssnews.net/international/397554

Africanews: Niger: search underway for attackers who killed 11 soldiers at Niamey airport https://www.africanews.com/2026/06/19/niger-search-underway-for-attackers-who-killed-11-soldiers-at-niamey-airport/

Pan African Visions: Niger Airport Attack: Niamey Accuses France as Jihadists Claim Responsibility https://panafricanvisions.com/2026/06/niger-airport-attack-niamey-accuses-france-as-jihadists-claim-responsibility/

Wikipedia: June 2026 Diori Hamani International Airport attack https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/June_2026_Diori_Hamani_International_Airport_attack

ModernGhana.com / Mustapha Bature Sallama: Niamey Under Fire Again: Gunmen Storm Niger's International Airport https://www.modernghana.com/news/1503705/niamey-under-fire-again-gunmen-storm-nigers-inte.amp